Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Vancouver mushroom dispensary back open after winning court ruling

By Amy Judd & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 9:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver mushroom dispensary wins in court'
Vancouver mushroom dispensary wins in court
WATCH: A judge has ruled the City of Vancouver didn't have adequate proof that a dispensary owned by prominent cannabis activist Dana Larsen was selling mushrooms that contained a controlled substance.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mushroom dispensary on East Hastings Street in downtown Vancouver is back up and running after the operator was found not guilty of city bylaw offences.

“I think it’s a good ruling. It’s kind of a technical ruling,” said Dana Larsen, owner of the Coca Leaf Cafe, a medicinal mushroom dispensary.

The City of Vancouver claimed the dispensary was violating its business license as a retail and food establishment by selling magic mushrooms containing psilocybin, a psychedelic drug that is illegal in Canada.

The allegations stemmed from a 2022 city inspection of the business with the inspector saying the store looked a lot more like a mushroom dispensary than a cafe.

However, the review noted the inspector “did not purchase anything from the business, seize any of the products or have them tested to determine if they contained psilocybin.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Some BC MLAs receive illicit drugs gift package'
Some BC MLAs receive illicit drugs gift package

The inspector also noted that the dispensary has membership cards in which members agree to use psychoactive substances safely and keep them away from minors.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s not a big secret what we do here or anything like that, but the reality is a license inspector is not empowered to test substances, to purchase allegedly illegal substances,” Larsen said.

The ruling stated a “possibility or probability does not meet the standard of proof.”

Advocates say it is time for the city to stop the court challenges and start regulating mushroom dispensaries, similar to the medical marijuana dispensary licensing system.

Trending Now

“It was a bit of a wild west where stores were popping up everywhere,” councillor Mike Klasses said of the sale of cannabis products in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think we want to see that kind of problem occur again in our city.”

The court did find the dispensary operator guilty of defying the city’s order to shut down but Larsen said they are not going anywhere.

“(I) think this shop will outlast the current city council,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Owner of raided Vancouver magic mushroom dispensaries speaks'
Owner of raided Vancouver magic mushroom dispensaries speaks

Last November, Vancouver police raided three of Larsen’s mushroom dispensaries and said it seized controlled substances.

Police said they will be recommending charges to Crown counsel.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices