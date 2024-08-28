Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

B.C. search and rescue teams in talks for helicopter approval autonomy

By Amy Judd & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 9:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SAR teams want helicopter approval autonomy'
SAR teams want helicopter approval autonomy
WATCH: Search and Rescue teams across B.C. say they are experiencing delays when it comes to approving lift-off of potentially life-saving choppers.
Search and rescue teams across B.C. have been warning about delays in acquiring helicopters for searches.

But now they say talks are underway with the province to streamline the process.

The Ministry of Emergency Management approves the requests from search and rescue teams when a helicopter is required for a rescue.

However, teams in Fernie and Squamish say it’s frustrating when their requests for choppers are denied, forcing them to find alternate methods.

Both sides say they are now working together to find the best solution.

Click to play video: 'Helicopter take-off approval delays hampering search and rescue efforts in B.C.'
Helicopter take-off approval delays hampering search and rescue efforts in B.C.

“Our autonomy to determine what resource we need and launch it is being withheld by a gatekeeper,” said Simon Piney with Fernie Search and Rescue.

“It’s almost impossible to balance our needs and our requirements with this gatekeeper role and it’s not serving anybody at all.”

On Thursday, Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, said the cases where the system wasn’t working effectively were a good thing for them to hear.

“We want to be continuously improving our processes, improving the way that we’re providing support to ground search and rescue teams,” she said.

“So we will be looking into those cases that have been brought to our attention and working collaboratively with the ground search and rescue community to ensure that there are constant improvements to the way that we’re working together.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. rescuers blame province for making dog’s rescue more perilous'
B.C. rescuers blame province for making dog’s rescue more perilous

In an additional statement, the ministry said: “In accordance with our commitment, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness is collaborating with Ground Search and Rescue subject matter experts in the air operations committee, on a path forward to expedite and streamline the approvals process for helicopter operations.”

