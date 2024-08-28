B.C. search and rescue teams in talks for helicopter approval autonomy

Send this page to someone via email

Search and rescue teams across B.C. have been warning about delays in acquiring helicopters for searches.

But now they say talks are underway with the province to streamline the process.

The Ministry of Emergency Management approves the requests from search and rescue teams when a helicopter is required for a rescue.

However, teams in Fernie and Squamish say it’s frustrating when their requests for choppers are denied, forcing them to find alternate methods.

Both sides say they are now working together to find the best solution.

“Our autonomy to determine what resource we need and launch it is being withheld by a gatekeeper,” said Simon Piney with Fernie Search and Rescue.

“It’s almost impossible to balance our needs and our requirements with this gatekeeper role and it’s not serving anybody at all.”

On Thursday, Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, said the cases where the system wasn’t working effectively were a good thing for them to hear.

“We want to be continuously improving our processes, improving the way that we’re providing support to ground search and rescue teams,” she said.

“So we will be looking into those cases that have been brought to our attention and working collaboratively with the ground search and rescue community to ensure that there are constant improvements to the way that we’re working together.”

In an additional statement, the ministry said: “In accordance with our commitment, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness is collaborating with Ground Search and Rescue subject matter experts in the air operations committee, on a path forward to expedite and streamline the approvals process for helicopter operations.”