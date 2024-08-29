Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ex-correctional officer charged in smuggling case in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2024 5:12 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. A former correctional officer is facing nine charges including obstruction of justice as part of a criminal organization and accepting a bribe, after a smuggling investigation in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. A former correctional officer is facing nine charges including obstruction of justice as part of a criminal organization and accepting a bribe, after a smuggling investigation in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former correctional officer is facing nine charges including obstruction of justice as part of a criminal organization and accepting a bribe, after a smuggling investigation in British Columbia.

Mounties say the arrest is the result of a collaboration between Chilliwack RCMP and the Correctional Service of Canada following the discovery of evidence consistent with a correctional officer smuggling drugs, weapons, and cellphones to inmates within an institution in the Fraser Valley.

Click to play video: 'Alleged human smuggling scheme by rail'
Alleged human smuggling scheme by rail

Police say search warrants were executed almost a year ago at several locations in Chilliwack resulting in the seizure of Canadian currency, “illicit substances,” and illegal contraband.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The former officer is now facing nine charges, which also include trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Three co-accused are also facing charges related to obstruction and conspiracy.

The former correctional officer has been released on what police say are strict bail conditions while the court process continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices