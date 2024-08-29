Ex-correctional officer charged in smuggling case in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A former correctional officer is facing nine charges including obstruction of justice as part of a criminal organization and accepting a bribe, after a smuggling investigation in British Columbia.

Mounties say the arrest is the result of a collaboration between Chilliwack RCMP and the Correctional Service of Canada following the discovery of evidence consistent with a correctional officer smuggling drugs, weapons, and cellphones to inmates within an institution in the Fraser Valley.

Police say search warrants were executed almost a year ago at several locations in Chilliwack resulting in the seizure of Canadian currency, “illicit substances,” and illegal contraband.

The former officer is now facing nine charges, which also include trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Three co-accused are also facing charges related to obstruction and conspiracy.

The former correctional officer has been released on what police say are strict bail conditions while the court process continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.