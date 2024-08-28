U.S. FAA grounds SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket after failed landing attempt

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket has been grounded after failing an attempt to land back on Earth during a routine Starlink mission, forcing the company’s second grounding this year.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 successfully launched a batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit early Wednesday morning. The rocket’s reusable first stage booster returned to Earth and attempted to land on a sea-faring barge as usual, but toppled into the ocean after a fiery touchdown, a SpaceX live stream showed.

“The incident involved the failure of the Falcon 9 booster rocket while landing on a droneship at sea. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported. The FAA is requiring an investigation,” an FAA spokesman said.

Groundings of Falcon 9, a rocket that much of the Western world relies on to put satellites and humans in space, are rare. The rocket was last grounded in July for the first time since 2016, following a second-stage failure in space that doomed a batch of Starlink satellites.

The rocket’s grounding could delay the launch of SpaceX’s high-profile Polaris Dawn mission with four private astronauts who are poised to attempt the first private spacewalk. The Polaris mission was expected to launch this week but was delayed by a launchpad hitch, then again over bad weather.

After the July grounding, SpaceX returned Falcon 9 to flight in 15 days after the FAA granted the company’s request for an expedited return to flight.

Falcon 9 is also due to launch a pair of NASA astronauts late September on a Crew Dragon spacecraft that will bring home next year the astronauts who have been stuck on the International Space Station after riding Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft.

NASA regulates Falcon 9 for its own missions. It was not immediately clear how the rocket’s latest grounding will affect that NASA mission. The U.S. space agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FAA regulates private rockets and launch site safety to the extent they impact the safety of the uninvolved public. The agency on Wednesday required SpaceX to open an investigation that the FAA will oversee.

“A return to flight of the Falcon 9 booster rocket is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the anomaly does not affect public safety,” the FAA said.

—Reporting by Joey RouletteEditing by Chris Reese, Nick Zieminski and Diane Craft