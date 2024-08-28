Wrong-way 401 crash: Police probe needs more time, watchdog says

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says its investigation into a fatal wrong-way pursuit on Highway 401 this spring needs more time.

By law, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) must complete an investigation within 120 days of an incident, where possible.

Due to the volume of evidence the SIU has had to collect, process and consider for its probe into the April 29 crash, the SIU said it needs more time to ensure a “thorough investigation” is done.

“The SIU’s investigative team has collected and is reviewing a substantial amount of evidence, including video obtained from in-car camera, drone footage, body-worn camera footage, Ministry of Transportation footage and civilian recordings,” the unit said in a news release Wednesday.

“Dozens of interviews have been conducted, and the Unit is in possession of post-mortem results.”

The April 29 crash in Whitby, Ont., killed four people, including an infant and their grandparents. Two other people were seriously injured.

The SIU has said officers with Durham Regional Police were chasing a cargo van that had been identified as a vehicle of interest in an alleged liquor store robbery. That crime occurred in nearby Clarington, Ont., with the pursuit shifting to Highway 401.

The driver of the van, who was also killed in the crash, was identified as a 21-year-old man, while a 38-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries. He remains in hospital.

The SIU said two officers involved in the pursuit have not submitted to an interview or provided their duty notes, as is their legal right. Nineteen witness officials were designated and interviews with them are ongoing, the SIU said.

Investigators have identified and interviewed 36 civilian witnesses.

The incident prompted questions about the decision to pursue the van in the wrong direction on the highway.

After the crash, police and emergency dispatchers in Durham were instructed to take a course on pursuits within two months.

It’s not clear when the SIU’s investigation will be complete. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the SIU.

— with files from The Canadian Press