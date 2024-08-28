Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wrong-way 401 crash: Police probe needs more time, watchdog says

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 3:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Durham police to fast-track suspect pursuit training following fatal 401 crash'
Durham police to fast-track suspect pursuit training following fatal 401 crash
WATCH: Durham police to fast-track suspect pursuit training following fatal 401 crash – May 10, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog says its investigation into a fatal wrong-way pursuit on Highway 401 this spring needs more time.

By law, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) must complete an investigation within 120 days of an incident, where possible.

Due to the volume of evidence the SIU has had to collect, process and consider for its probe into the April 29 crash, the SIU said it needs more time to ensure a “thorough investigation” is done.

“The SIU’s investigative team has collected and is reviewing a substantial amount of evidence, including video obtained from in-car camera, drone footage, body-worn camera footage, Ministry of Transportation footage and civilian recordings,” the unit said in a news release Wednesday.

“Dozens of interviews have been conducted, and the Unit is in possession of post-mortem results.”

Story continues below advertisement

The April 29 crash in Whitby, Ont., killed four people, including an infant and their grandparents. Two other people were seriously injured.

Click to play video: 'Fresh details emerge about deadly, wrong-way collision on Ontario’s Highway 401'
Fresh details emerge about deadly, wrong-way collision on Ontario’s Highway 401

The SIU has said officers with Durham Regional Police were chasing a cargo van that had been identified as a vehicle of interest in an alleged liquor store robbery. That crime occurred in nearby Clarington, Ont., with the pursuit shifting to Highway 401.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver of the van, who was also killed in the crash, was identified as a 21-year-old man, while a 38-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries. He remains in hospital.

The SIU said two officers involved in the pursuit have not submitted to an interview or provided their duty notes, as is their legal right. Nineteen witness officials were designated and interviews with them are ongoing, the SIU said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ford calls deadly Highway 401 crash a ‘tragedy,’ says high-speed chases should be avoided'
Ford calls deadly Highway 401 crash a ‘tragedy,’ says high-speed chases should be avoided

Investigators have identified and interviewed 36 civilian witnesses.

The incident prompted questions about the decision to pursue the van in the wrong direction on the highway.

After the crash, police and emergency dispatchers in Durham were instructed to take a course on pursuits within two months.

It’s not clear when the SIU’s investigation will be complete. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the SIU.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices