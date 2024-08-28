Menu

Economy

HandyDART workers vote to reject latest contract offer

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 1:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'HandyDART union votes in favour of job action'
HandyDART union votes in favour of job action
Metro Vancouver HandyDART workers could begin job action on July 3. The workers represented by ATU Local 1724 have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate. Mark Beeching, president of ATU Local 1724, discusses the issues behind the labour dispute. – Jul 1, 2024
A strike is once again a possibility in the ongoing labour dispute involving HandyDART drivers.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 has said it would give a 72-hour strike notice if membership voted down the latest offer by Transdev, the contracted operator of HandyDART.

Possible work disruption was averted on Monday after workers suspended job action to vote on the latest offer.

However, HandyDART workers voted to reject the offer.

“(We’re) trying to get back to the table, but we’ll be serving 72-hour strike notice very soon and from there, we go on a full work stoppage, albeit we still do essential service,” Joe McCann, president of ATU Local 1724, said.

“That would be renal, cancer and MS. We’ll take care of those folks.”

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver HandyDART strike on hold'
Metro Vancouver HandyDART strike on hold
Key issues include staffing shortages and high worker turnover.

The two sides have been negotiating since last November.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

