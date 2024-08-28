Guelph treasurer to take over as city’s CAO

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has looked within its own organization to fill the vacant chief administrative officer role.

Tara Baker was announced on Tuesday as the replacement for Scott Stewart as CAO. Stewart announced that he was retiring in June after holding the position for five years.

Baker has been working in the offices of city hall since 2011, including the last eight years as the city’s treasurer and manager of finance. She said she is excited to be taking on the role of CAO.

“I’m excited to start this new role and opportunity in Guelph,” Baker said. “I’m honoured to have the support of the mayor and council and looking forward to the next steps in my new role.”

The CAO’s office is currently working with acting CAO Jayne Holmes and Baker in the transition process.

“This time of the year is quite busy,” Baker said. “We want to make sure that we take the right time to set this up successfully.”

One of Baker’s responsibilities will be to oversee the multi-year budget process, something she has experience in from her previous role.

“We’ve had that conversation with the mayor and council on how to address the budget forecast,” she said. “How to bring that forecast down to address affordability concerns but also keep delivering the key services that the community is asking for.”

According to a news release from the city, Baker has managed to transform the city’s financial management practices through modernized policies, enhanced reporting transparency, and the introduction of multi-year budgeting. She has demonstrated an authentic leadership style that encourages innovation and collaboration and drives forward-thinking change where it is needed, the release said.

“Baker’s knowledge of Guelph, extensive experience and transformative leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance our Future Guelph strategic plan, improve services and serve our community effectively,” Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie said in a statement.

Baker’s first day as CAO will be Sept. 16.