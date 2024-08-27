Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Theft, vandalism plague 2 Kelowna community gardens

By Victoria Femia & Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 27, 2024 9:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna community gardens for families in need hit by thieves'
Kelowna community gardens for families in need hit by thieves
Ripped-out plants, garbage, and theft are issues two community gardens in downtown Kelowna have been dealing with this summer. The produce grown in the gardens is meant to help families in need, and as Victoria Femia reports, the organizers are fed up.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The operators of a pair of community gardens in downtown Kelowna, B.C., are exasperated with theft and vandalism ruining what are supposed to be peaceful spaces for residents and a charity.

Paul Zuurbier, the executive director of Project Literacy, said around 3 a.m. on Sunday, their security cameras captured a person pulling numerous flowers from the plot outside their facility.

“We do have some challenges with people taking things,” he said, “but this is the first time that we saw a really premeditated effort to just pilfer the garden for the flowers that are available.”

Zuurbier said he built the flower bed in his garage and they wanted to plant them outside of Project Literacy to create a positive vibe for visitors.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We wanted people to see that even before they come in the door,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Summerland dealing with plant thefts'
Summerland dealing with plant thefts

Staff at both this garden and the community plot on St. Paul Street say acts of theft, vandalism and leaving garbage with the plants are far too common.

Trending Now

“We had a lot of problems with drugs, paraphernalia,” Georgiann Kasdorf, the St. Paul Garden coordinator told Global News.

“Mostly it’s taking the produce that’s upsetting to gardeners. They work hard to grow these things to feed their families and it’s upsetting when it gets taken.”

Project Literacy did not report this incident to RCMP and said they felt the amount of stolen goods was quite low.

However, RCMP said all petty crimes should be reported, no matter how insignificant they may seem.

“People should report all crimes to police through our online reporting system, even if it is insignificant,” Sgt. Laura Pollock with Kelowna RCMP told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those files are reviewed by our watch support officers who may be able to link them to more significant crime in the city.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices