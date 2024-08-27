Menu

Crime

Two people charged after infant dies in First Nation on Manitoulin Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2024 7:07 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Police say two people have been charged in the death of an infant in a First Nation on Manitoulin Island.

Ontario Provincial Police say an infant in Wikwemikong First Nation was taken to hospital on May 8.

OPP say they were called to help Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service with the investigation on May 15, and the infant died a day later.

Provincial police say a 33-year-old woman was arrested last week and a 34-year-old man was arrested Monday.

They say both of the accused are members of the First Nation and have been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police say one of the accused has been released from custody and is due back in court next week, while the other was set to appear at a bail hearing Tuesday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

