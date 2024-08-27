Menu

Crime

Suspects carry out gunpoint robbery after dating app set up: Hamilton police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2024 5:01 pm
Hamilton police are searching for three suspects who allegedly used a popular dating app to set up a meeting with a 20-year-old man they then robbed at gunpoint.

Police allege the suspects used a dating app on Friday to set up a meeting with the man for later that day.

They say when the man arrived, he was attacked by three suspects and held at gunpoint.

Investigators allege the suspects then used his phone to make a financial transaction.

Police say all three suspects are males believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

They allege that earlier in the night, the same group also robbed a 26-year-old man they “randomly” met on the street, forcing him at gunpoint to his apartment where they stole a gaming station.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

