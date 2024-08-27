Menu

Consumer

Some contact lenses recalled by Health Canada over quality issue

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 27, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
Some contact lenses are being recalled by Health Canada due to what the agency calls an “isolated quality issue.”

According to the agency, Alcon — the company behind the product — says it identified an issue with a solvent supplied by a third-party vendor that was used in manufacturing the specific products impacted.

The solvent contained an “unexpected long-chain hydrocarbon substance” found in the finished contact lenses.

“As a result, the identified lots may not meet Alcon’s performance standards for the entirety of its shelf life,” the recall says.

The impacted products are Dailies Total1 one-day contact lenses for astigmatism, soft contact lens delefilcon A multifocal and Total30 (Lehfilcon A) soft contact lenses.

Customers are advised to contact the manufacturer to determine if their product may be one of those recalled, though Canadians can also visit the recall website for model numbers.

The recall started on Aug. 13.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

