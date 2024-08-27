Menu

Science

First-of-its-kind research facility opens in Manitoba’s Arctic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 27, 2024 11:41 am
2 min read
The new research facility in Churchill, Man., is the first of its kind. View image in full screen
The new research facility in Churchill, Man., is the first of its kind. University of Manitoba
A first-of-its-kind Arctic research facility opened its doors in northern Manitoba Tuesday.

The Churchill Marine Observatory, located adjacent to the Port of Churchill, is intended to help detect oil spills and collect data on their mitigation and impact.

“As climate change is occurring here, we’re expecting more shipping through this deep water port in Churchill, and that might bring some accidents along with it,” the project’s co-lead, CJ Mundy, told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“We can look at how contaminants, for example, might interact with the sea ice and how we can detect and possibly mitigate it.”

That’s just one facet of what the newly opened facility can do, however. Mundy said the observatory has the ability to collect data on a wide range of environmental features.

“We put out these moorings along the shipping track through Hudson Bay that allow us to monitor the water,” he said.

“They float sensors up through the water column that let us look at currents, temperatures, water quality — and even listen to the marine mammals to see where they are.”

The observatory will also be able to monitor the water, looking for information on things like currents, temperature and water quality, and tracking marine mammals. View image in full screen
The observatory will also be able to monitor the water, looking for information on things like currents, temperature and water quality, and tracking marine mammals. University of Manitoba

Thanks to $45 million in funding from federal, provincial and private partners, as well as the Canada Foundation for Innovation, the observatory will provide invaluable information to University of Manitoba researchers.

University president Michael Benarroch said the school is proud to be a driving force behind the project’s creation.

“For many years the University of Manitoba has been building partnerships with Inuit and First Nations communities and organizations throughout the Arctic to further our collective understanding of the challenges and opportunities climate change will bring our province,” Benarroch said in a statement Tuesday.

“We have been asking how we can ensure our work brings truly positive benefits to northern communities through responsible economic developments and environmental protections. Now, the Churchill Marine Observatory will provide answers to these and many other questions.

“This unique lab comes at a pivotal moment in our province’s history and UM is proud and excited to be a driving force behind it. We thank our many partners who helped make it a reality.”

The observatory was the brainchild of the late David Barber, who will be honoured with a permanent plaque at the facility, recognizing his work at the forefront of Arctic research.

