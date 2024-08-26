Menu

Crime

Sask. drunk driving collision results in 1 child dead, 3 others injured

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 6:03 pm
1 min read
On Aug. 24 around 2:55 p.m., Kamsack RCMP received a report of a collision involving four pedestrians, including three children and one adult, on Key First Nation, Sask.
On Aug. 24 around 2:55 p.m., Kamsack RCMP received a report of a collision involving four pedestrians, including three children and one adult, on Key First Nation, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jose Luis Magana
One child has died and three other people have been left injured after a collision on Key First Nation, Sask., Saturday involving a drunk driver.

Kamsack RCMP say just before 3 p.m., they responded to the scene with EMS and STARS after a report that four pedestrians had been involved in a collision.

“A child, who is a female under the age of 12, was declared deceased by EMS at the scene,” RCMP said in a release. “Her next of kin have been notified.”

Two other girls under the age of 12 were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A man with non-life-threatening injuries was also involved in the collision.

Kenward Strongquill, 62, from Keeseekoose First Nation is charged with:

  • one count of failing to stop after an accident resulting in death
  • three counts of operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 80 milligrams causing bodily harm
  • one count of operation while impaired with blood a alcohol concentration greater than 80 mg causing death

Strongquill is scheduled to appear in Yorkton provincial court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

