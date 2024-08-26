Sask. drunk driving collision results in 1 child dead, 3 others injured

One child has died and three other people have been left injured after a collision on Key First Nation, Sask., Saturday involving a drunk driver.
Kamsack RCMP say just before 3 p.m., they responded to the scene with EMS and STARS after a report that four pedestrians had been involved in a collision.
“A child, who is a female under the age of 12, was declared deceased by EMS at the scene,” RCMP said in a release. “Her next of kin have been notified.”
Get daily National news
Two other girls under the age of 12 were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A man with non-life-threatening injuries was also involved in the collision.
Kenward Strongquill, 62, from Keeseekoose First Nation is charged with:
- one count of failing to stop after an accident resulting in death
- three counts of operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 80 milligrams causing bodily harm
- one count of operation while impaired with blood a alcohol concentration greater than 80 mg causing death
Strongquill is scheduled to appear in Yorkton provincial court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Comments