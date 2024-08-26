Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Expert, city councillor speak out after Winnipeg 7-Eleven robbed 6 times in one day

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 6:00 pm
2 min read
Winnipeg 7-Eleven on Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue. View image in full screen
Winnipeg 7-Eleven on Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue. Screen capture / Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 7-Eleven in Winnipeg’s West End had to call police for six separate theft incidents on Saturday.

Winnipeg police say they responded to the calls at the 7-Eleven on Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue, noting no weapons were used and no one was hurt.

The spate of thefts comes as the convenience giant told two Winnipeg city councillors it may shutter 10 locations due to persistent retail theft.

Click to play video: '‘Constant crime’ could lead to shuttering of convenience stores, Winnipeg councillors say'
‘Constant crime’ could lead to shuttering of convenience stores, Winnipeg councillors say

Coun. Ross Eadie said this kind of crime contributes to the neighbourhood degradation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Eventually you’re going to create a neighbourhood that you’re not going to like very much. It’s already dangerous on the street. Wait and see what happens when there’s further decay,” Eadie said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While 7-Eleven didn’t respond to Global News’ request for comment, it’s no secret that theft has been a frustrating issue for Winnipeg retailers for years.

In response, the Manitoba government invested in the Winnipeg police’s retail theft initiative, creating more patrols in key areas.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg retail crime initiative extended thanks to funding from province'
Winnipeg retail crime initiative extended thanks to funding from province

John Graham, the prairie director for government relations with the Retail Council of Canada, said the increased officer presence has been a helpful deterrent, and wants to see the program renewed at the end of summer.

“Without that funding, the police support may slip, and that would be devastating to retailers. What we don’t want, though, are short-term solutions that just result in the problem coming back,” Graham said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In addition to foot patrols, Graham wants to see certain officers dedicated to the retail theft beat, plus cracking down on the market for stolen goods.

“We think focusing on things like fencing, where a product that has been stolen is being resold. Let’s identify those sources and close those down,” he said.

Graham also wants broader solutions, like heavier consequences for repeat offenders.

Eadie adds the city can’t police its way out of the issue.

“What we need to do is help lift people out of poverty, somehow provide more opportunities for employment, get them the training they need to be able to get that employment, so they can avoid this illegal way of living,” Eadie said.

While retailers may want immediate relief, he said addressing the root causes may be a long, slow process.

— with files from Global’s Katherine Dornian

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg business owners cope with rising theft'
Winnipeg business owners cope with rising theft

 

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices