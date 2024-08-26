Expert, city councillor speak out after Winnipeg 7-Eleven robbed 6 times in one day

Send this page to someone via email

A 7-Eleven in Winnipeg’s West End had to call police for six separate theft incidents on Saturday.

Winnipeg police say they responded to the calls at the 7-Eleven on Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue, noting no weapons were used and no one was hurt.

The spate of thefts comes as the convenience giant told two Winnipeg city councillors it may shutter 10 locations due to persistent retail theft.

Coun. Ross Eadie said this kind of crime contributes to the neighbourhood degradation.

“Eventually you’re going to create a neighbourhood that you’re not going to like very much. It’s already dangerous on the street. Wait and see what happens when there’s further decay,” Eadie said.

While 7-Eleven didn’t respond to Global News’ request for comment, it’s no secret that theft has been a frustrating issue for Winnipeg retailers for years.

In response, the Manitoba government invested in the Winnipeg police’s retail theft initiative, creating more patrols in key areas.

John Graham, the prairie director for government relations with the Retail Council of Canada, said the increased officer presence has been a helpful deterrent, and wants to see the program renewed at the end of summer.

“Without that funding, the police support may slip, and that would be devastating to retailers. What we don’t want, though, are short-term solutions that just result in the problem coming back,” Graham said.

In addition to foot patrols, Graham wants to see certain officers dedicated to the retail theft beat, plus cracking down on the market for stolen goods.

“We think focusing on things like fencing, where a product that has been stolen is being resold. Let’s identify those sources and close those down,” he said.

Graham also wants broader solutions, like heavier consequences for repeat offenders.

Eadie adds the city can’t police its way out of the issue.

“What we need to do is help lift people out of poverty, somehow provide more opportunities for employment, get them the training they need to be able to get that employment, so they can avoid this illegal way of living,” Eadie said.

While retailers may want immediate relief, he said addressing the root causes may be a long, slow process.

— with files from Global’s Katherine Dornian

