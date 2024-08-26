Search committee to look for new head of Alberta Energy Regulator

See more sharing options

A search committee has been struck to look for a new head of the Alberta Energy Regulator.

The group’s current president, Laurie Pushor, announced last week that he wouldn’t seek a new contract after his current term expires next April.

Pushor has been head of the regulatory body since 2020.

He replaced previous management who left after investigators found serious problems, include misuse of about $2.3 million and a “culture of fear” among whistleblowers.

Pushor promised to improve the agency’s transparency and accountability, rebuild relationships with landowners and deal with the growing problem of orphaned and abandoned wells.

The regulator continues to face criticism over those issues.

In a statement, Pushor says the regulator took on significant new responsibilities under his watch, including for carbon capture and storage.

He says methane emissions shrank and inactive wells were reduced during his tenure.

The chairman of the regulator’s board, David Goldie, is also stepping down.

The search committee to replace Pushor includes current and future members of the regulator’s board, including David Yager.

Yager recently authored a report on the regulator for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in which he argued its role should be restricted to technical considerations.