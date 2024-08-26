Manitoba not done with summer weather yet, but forecast calls for cooling down

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a few sweaty weeks in southern Manitoba, but the forecast says that won’t be the case soon.

Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics says the humidity has broken and there’s much drier air now, creating cooler temperatures.

“The temperature trend’s going to be quite up and down,” Kehler told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg on Monday.

“(There’s) fairly nice weather today, but it’ll be cooler tomorrow with highs probably struggling to hit 20C.

“Then as we get a little later in the week it looks like temperatures might rebound a bit, but there’s a weather system coming through late Wednesday into Thursday that might bring some rain. ”

We’re not, however, done with summer weather just yet, Kehler said, although days in the 20s won’t be as frequent as they have been.

“This year, I’m actually not seeing us switching to that really cool weather early on. It looks like the start of September will probably be warmer than normal, and normal highs in early September are around or just above 20 degrees, so that means plenty of warm days likely still on the way,” Kehler said.

“You think of September as a fall month, but it really depends on the year — some years, September’s really more of a summer-type month and other years it cools off pretty early on in the month and it feels like fall.”