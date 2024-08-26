Menu

Crime

1 year later, Manitoba RCMP seek details on murdered man’s death

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
One year after his death, Manitoba RCMP are still investigating what happened to Lyndon McIvor, 25.
One year after his death, Manitoba RCMP are still investigating what happened to Lyndon McIvor, 25. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say there’s someone out there who knows what happened to Lyndon McIvor.

McIvor, 25, was last seen on the morning of Aug. 26, 2023 — a year ago to the day — after a night out with friends.

Police and members of the Lake Manitoba First Nation community searched for days before his body was found in a forested area on Aug. 31.

His body is believed to have been dumped in that spot, and police think there are people who have details they aren’t sharing.

Lyndon McIvor was last seen a year ago Monday. His remains were discovered five days later. View image in full screen
Lyndon McIvor was last seen a year ago Monday. His remains were discovered five days later. Manitoba RCMP

“We know there are people out there that have crucial information on this investigation,” said major crimes Sgt. James Demidiuk

“We need those people to come forward and speak to police so everyone involved in this homicide can be held accountable.”

McIvor’s mother, in a statement via RCMP, said the family’s hearts were “torn and broken” when they learned of his death.

“Lyndon was a son, brother, friend and father to two sons who were his pride and joy,” said Cheryl Maytwayashing.

“We know there are people that have information on his death, and we are asking that you do the right thing and tell police what you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 431-489-8110 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

