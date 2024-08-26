1 year later, Manitoba RCMP seek details on murdered man’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say there’s someone out there who knows what happened to Lyndon McIvor.

McIvor, 25, was last seen on the morning of Aug. 26, 2023 — a year ago to the day — after a night out with friends.

Police and members of the Lake Manitoba First Nation community searched for days before his body was found in a forested area on Aug. 31.

His body is believed to have been dumped in that spot, and police think there are people who have details they aren’t sharing.

View image in full screen Lyndon McIvor was last seen a year ago Monday. His remains were discovered five days later. Manitoba RCMP

“We know there are people out there that have crucial information on this investigation,” said major crimes Sgt. James Demidiuk

Story continues below advertisement

“We need those people to come forward and speak to police so everyone involved in this homicide can be held accountable.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

McIvor’s mother, in a statement via RCMP, said the family’s hearts were “torn and broken” when they learned of his death.

“Lyndon was a son, brother, friend and father to two sons who were his pride and joy,” said Cheryl Maytwayashing.

“We know there are people that have information on his death, and we are asking that you do the right thing and tell police what you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 431-489-8110 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.