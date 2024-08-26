B.C. search and rescue teams say helicopter approval delays are hampering rescue efforts

Send this page to someone via email

Several B.C. search and rescue organizations say delays hamper current and future life-saving efforts.

Helicopters are a key piece of equipment that crews rely on to lift out injured or lost hikers to safety.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness handles requests for them.

However, search and rescue teams in Fernie and Squamish tell Global News that recent requests for helicopters have initially been denied, leaving them and those needing rescue in the lurch.

“That’s incredibly frustrating for us and the patient who was suffering from a cardiac emergency when we know we could have used our long line gear to get him out in 15 or 20 minutes the evening before (with a helicopter),” Simon Piney with Fernie Search and Rescue said.

2:13 B.C. rescuers blame province for making dog’s rescue more perilous

Dwight Yochim, the former CEO of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, said there shouldn’t be any delays to save lives.

“That delay is potentially critical to the subject and puts volunteers at risk,” he said.

“We’re moving into the fall season. Every minute of daylight is critical in a rescue.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said the matter will be discussed with an advisory committee currently being established through the B.C. Search and Rescue Association.