Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. search and rescue teams say helicopter approval delays are hampering rescue efforts

By Amy Judd & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Helicopter take-off approval delays hampering search and rescue efforts in B.C.'
Helicopter take-off approval delays hampering search and rescue efforts in B.C.
When anyone finds themselves in trouble in the outdoors, they depend on the province's search and rescue teams. And those teams often rely on the help of helicopters to lift injured hikers to safety. But those organizations say they're being left in the lurch in the backcountry, with major delays in approving the lift-off of potentially life-saving choppers. Emily Lazatin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several B.C. search and rescue organizations say delays hamper current and future life-saving efforts.

Helicopters are a key piece of equipment that crews rely on to lift out injured or lost hikers to safety.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness handles requests for them.

However, search and rescue teams in Fernie and Squamish tell Global News that recent requests for helicopters have initially been denied, leaving them and those needing rescue in the lurch.

“That’s incredibly frustrating for us and the patient who was suffering from a cardiac emergency when we know we could have used our long line gear to get him out in 15 or 20 minutes the evening before (with a helicopter),” Simon Piney with Fernie Search and Rescue said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. rescuers blame province for making dog’s rescue more perilous'
B.C. rescuers blame province for making dog’s rescue more perilous
Trending Now

Dwight Yochim, the former CEO of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, said there shouldn’t be any delays to save lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“That delay is potentially critical to the subject and puts volunteers at risk,” he said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re moving into the fall season. Every minute of daylight is critical in a rescue.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said the matter will be discussed with an advisory committee currently being established through the B.C. Search and Rescue Association.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices