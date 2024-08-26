Menu

Entertainment

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome 1st child together

By KAITLYN HUAMANI The Associated Press
Posted August 26, 2024 9:32 am
1 min read
Justin and Hailey Bieber in evening wear View image in full screen
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit Baby, has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).

The singer, 30, posted a photo of a baby’s foot Friday on Instagram, revealing the child’s name as Jack Blues Bieber. The model, 27, reshared the post on Instagram Stories. The child was born on August 23.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in May via Instagram posts on their respective pages from an intimate vow renewal ceremony. The videos and photos show the model, who also founded the skincare brand Rhode, wearing a form-fitting white dress that showed off her baby bump.

The AP confirmed Bieber was just over six months pregnant at the time of the announcement.

Since the pregnancy announcement, the couple have each shared photos together and of Hailey Bieber that displayed the model’s baby bump, including a campaign for the Rhode skincare line.

The Biebers married in November 2018, which they also announced through an Instagram post. The singer posted a photo of the duo with the caption, “My wife is awesome,” and his wife followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.” The couple dated for about a month before tying the knot.

Justin Bieber rose to fame as a teenager and went on to become a Grammy-winning artist with eight No. 1 songs under his belt, including Sorry, Love Yourself and What Do You Mean? His latest album, Justice, was released in 2021.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

