Canada

Montreal commuter train lines to resume service after rail stoppage disruptions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2024 9:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s railway labour disruption could be sign of more unrest to come'
Canada’s railway labour disruption could be sign of more unrest to come
After four days, the unprecedented service disruption at both Canadian rail lines will come to an end Monday. However, experts warn that arbitration can put in place an arrangement for a few years, but that it may not lead to a long-term resolution. Big technological changes, such as automation, have had big impacts across Canada's transportation industry, leading to labour unrest across the sector. This week's disruption on the train lines may be just the latest in a series of disruptions yet to come. Heather Yourex-West has more.
Greater Montreal riders will return to their regular commute this morning as the Exo transit system says service will resume after the work stoppage by Canada’s two major railways came to an end.

Exo spokeswoman Catherine Maurice said Sunday that service on its Candiac, Saint-Jérôme and Vaudreuil/Hudson lines will return to their regular schedule after coming to an abrupt halt Thursday morning that took many commuters by surprise.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Maurice said bus shuttle service will also continue Monday in order to handle “any issues that may arise” for the routes’ 21,000 daily riders.

She said Exo expects congestion on the tracks amid the operations ramp-up by Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

Select commuter lines in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver came to a standstill last week after the rail companies locked out 9,300 employees, including Canadian Pacific dispatchers who direct traffic on tracks owned by that company but used by commuter trains.

On Saturday, the federal labour board ordered railways to resume operations and employees to go back on the job starting at 12:01 a.m. this morning ahead of binding arbitration, which will aim to resolve a labour impasse that led to the shutdown.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

