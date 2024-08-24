Menu

Features

‘Ride for Recovery’ supports addiction treatment in Alberta

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted August 24, 2024 3:20 pm
1 min read
Fresh Start Recovery Centre held the annual Ride for Recovery on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Fresh Start Recovery Centre held the annual Ride for Recovery on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Global News
Hundreds of motorcycles paraded through the streets in and around Calgary Saturday in support of addiction recovery.

It’s the 16th year Fresh Start Recovery has hosted the event, with 12 stops along the route this year to symbolize the organization’s 12-step recovery program.

“Sometimes you just get a little lost, you need a little guidance,” said Fresh Start Recovery client Michael Machuk. “And what can come out of that is just amazing. Just beautiful.”

Machuk lost both his legs as a result of an addiction he has been struggling with for decades.

He came to Fresh Start in 2014 and said he found a community of support that lifted him out of the darkest moments in his ongoing recovery.

 

