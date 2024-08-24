Late Lawler touchdown leads Bombers to third straight win

Send this page to someone via email

After struggling for much of the night, Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros came through when the team needed him most.

Collaros led a 72-yard drive late in the fourth quarter and found Kenny Lawler in the endzone with 19 seconds left to give Winnipeg a 26-23 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in front of a sold-out crowd at Princess Auto Stadium Friday night.

Winnipeg has now won three straight games, moving to 5-6 and a point back of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-5-1) for first place in the West Division.

It won’t be a game to remember for the Bombers quarterback, who threw three interceptions on the night as the offence failed to find the endzone until the very last drive. He now has 12 interceptions, tied for the most in the CFL.

The Bombers seemed like they were in control in this one, holding a 16-3 lead into the third quarter.

But Hamilton found the endzone twice in the quarter to take a 20-19 lead heading into the final 15 minutes.

With the Ticats lead at 23-19, the Bombers got the ball back with under two minutes to play, and the offence was finally able to finish a drive with a major.

Bombers running back Brady Oliveira extended his CFL rushing lead, picking up 120 yards on 18 carries.

In a scary moment early in the first quarter, Bombers offensive lineman Stanley Bryant had to be stretchered off the field. He was seen with an IV bag, and a towel on his head as he left the stadium.

The Bombers say he was taken to hospital for further evaluation, but was alert and stable.

Winnipeg’s only other touchdown came off a fumble recovery in the second quarter as Michael Ayers scooped up a ball that was jarred loose on a Hamilton punt return and took it 27 yards for a touchdown.

The Bombers now head into their annual September back-to-back with the Roughriders with the game in Regina going next Sunday, September 1.

The pregame show will begin on 680 CJOB at 4 p.m., with kickoff shortly after 6 p.m.