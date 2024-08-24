Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Late Lawler touchdown leads Bombers to third straight win

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 24, 2024 12:04 am
2 min read
Winnipeg Blue BombersÕ Terrell Bonds (24) celebrates breaking up the pass intended for Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Shemar Bridges (17) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, August 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue BombersÕ Terrell Bonds (24) celebrates breaking up the pass intended for Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Shemar Bridges (17) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, August 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After struggling for much of the night, Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros came through when the team needed him most.

Collaros led a 72-yard drive late in the fourth quarter and found Kenny Lawler in the endzone with 19 seconds left to give Winnipeg a 26-23 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in front of a sold-out crowd at Princess Auto Stadium Friday night.

Winnipeg has now won three straight games, moving to 5-6 and a point back of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-5-1) for first place in the West Division.

It won’t be a game to remember for the Bombers quarterback, who threw three interceptions on the night as the offence failed to find the endzone until the very last drive. He now has 12 interceptions, tied for the most in the CFL.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Bombers seemed like they were in control in this one, holding a 16-3 lead into the third quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

But Hamilton found the endzone twice in the quarter to take a 20-19 lead heading into the final 15 minutes.

With the Ticats lead at 23-19, the Bombers got the ball back with under two minutes to play, and the offence was finally able to finish a drive with a major.

Bombers running back Brady Oliveira extended his CFL rushing lead, picking up 120 yards on 18 carries.

Trending Now

In a scary moment early in the first quarter, Bombers offensive lineman Stanley Bryant had to be stretchered off the field. He was seen with an IV bag, and a towel on his head as he left the stadium.

The Bombers say he was taken to hospital for further evaluation, but was alert and stable.

Winnipeg’s only other touchdown came off a fumble recovery in the second quarter as Michael Ayers scooped up a ball that was jarred loose on a Hamilton punt return and took it 27 yards for a touchdown.

The Bombers now head into their annual September back-to-back with the Roughriders with the game in Regina going next Sunday, September 1.

The pregame show will begin on 680 CJOB at 4 p.m., with kickoff shortly after 6 p.m.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices