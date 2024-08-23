Menu

Environment

Alberta Court of Appeal allows appeal of coal miner’s exploration applications

By Bob Weber The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2024 8:58 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Mining company applies for Grassy Mountain drilling permit'
Mining company applies for Grassy Mountain drilling permit
WATCH ABOVE: (From Sept. 19, 2023) Another coal exploration attempt is underway in the Crowsnest Pass. Northback Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Benga Mining Limited, has submitted an application to the Alberta Energy Regulator for a deep drilling permit on the Grassy Mountain deposit north of Blairmore. As Erik Bay explains, Grassy Mountain has been a key piece of land in Alberta’s coal mining debate. – Sep 19, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s top court has allowed a southwestern ranching community to appeal the provincial energy regulator’s decision to accept applications to explore for coal in the Rocky Mountains.

In a ruling released Thursday, the Alberta Court of Appeal said it will hear arguments from the Municipal District of Ranchland that the Alberta Energy Regulator shouldn’t have accepted three applications from Northback Holdings for work at the Grassy Mountain site in southwestern Alberta.

“I find that a serious, arguable issue is established,” wrote Justice Kevin Feth.

The Australian-owned company is trying to develop a coal mine at the site in the Crowsnest Pass area despite the fact the same project, under a different company name, has previously failed to pass an environmental review. As well, the Alberta government has issued an order blocking coal development in the Rockies.

But the government order contains an exemption for projects considered to be “advanced.”

Story continues below advertisement

In November 2023, Energy Minister Brian Jean wrote the Alberta Energy Regulator suggesting Northback’s applications be accepted. He said because the project had previously come before regulators, it should be considered advanced and exempt from the order.

The regulator then accepted Northback’s three applications.

Feth said the court needs to weigh Ranchland’s argument that a project, once rejected by a regulatory body, no longer exists and can’t be considered advanced.

“The municipal district contends that once an application for exploration or development is rejected, as it was here, the ‘project’ ceases to exist,” he wrote. “A new application involving the same lands is not the same project.

Trending Now

“The (regulator’s) decision did not address this alternative interpretation.”

Feth also said the regulator may have placed too much weight on Jean’s letter.

“The (regulator’s) decision appears to offer no independent analysis of whether Grassy Mountain met this definition (of an advanced project) in arriving at its decision to accept Northback’s applications.”

Feth wrote that the issue of what defines an “advanced project” has implications for three other projects that Jean referred to in his letter.

“The (regulator’s) interpretation invites the possibility of a sequence of applications involving each of the four identified projects or lands over many years, which could repeatedly affect multiple parties and stakeholders.”

Story continues below advertisement

The regulator has said it would hold public hearings on Northback’s applications, although it hasn’t set a date.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

