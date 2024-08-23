Bombers prepare to take on Ticats and ‘defensive mastermind’ Chris Jones

Send this page to someone via email

Brady Oliveira wants to extinguish any spark the Hamilton Tiger-Cats might get from a coaching change.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back is well aware Hamilton’s new senior defensive assistant Chris Jones might inspire the visiting club’s defence in Friday’s game.

“He’s a bit of a defensive mastermind when it comes to that side of the ball,” Oliveira said of Jones after Winnipeg’s walk-through practice on Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter even though he’s been there for a short amount of time, there’s a good chance he’s going to put in his playbook.”

After its third consecutive loss last week, Hamilton (2-8) parted ways with assistant head coach and defensive co-ordinator Mark Washington and hired Jones, who was fired as the Edmonton Elks’ head coach/general manager and defensive co-ordinator in mid-July.

Jones will do the defensive play calling.

“We’ll see what the flavour of the week is going to be,” Oliveira said. “You never really know what you’re going to get with Jones, but he does bring some funky looks so we’re ready for it.

“We’ve been studying it all, every single look, even from years ago Jones’s defences. We’re ready. This is a smart offence so we’ll be all right.”

View image in full screen Then-Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones walks on the sideline during a stoppage in play during the second half of a pre-season CFL football game against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver on May 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Oliveira leads the league in rushing yards with 689. Seven of his 117 carries have gone for more than 20 yards.

The Blue Bombers (4-6) are on a bit of a heater, winning their last two games.

Winnipeg’s eight points is tied for third in the West Division with the Calgary Stampeders, who are on a bye week. Hamilton is at the bottom of the CFL standings.

Tiger-Cats linebacker Kyle Wilson said Jones is “intentional” about what he wants to bring to the defence. He’s simplifying what they do already and making players move faster.

“I feel like guys are buying into that,” Wilson told reporters after practice earlier this week.

There’s optimism the change will bring a positive outcome.

“Any change is always a spark,” said Wilson, who is second in the league for defensive tackles (59). “Guys see it as a spark and just another opportunity to go out and do what we love.”

Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich said this week he hopes his team’s offence takes some pressure off its defence as they adapt to Jones.

“We’ve got to hold the ball. We’ve got to put points on the board,” Milanovich said. “We can’t turn it over and give them short fields.”

Both teams have struggled with turnovers. Hamilton’s turnover ratio is a league-worst minus-12, while Winnipeg’s is next at minus-six.

The Bombers’ defence is moving toward its longtime reputation as an elite force.

It’s only allowed one touchdown over the past three games (42 opponent possessions). It’s also the stingiest, allowing a league-low 197 points.

However, Winnipeg’s defence will be without star middle linebacker Adam Bighill, who was put on the six-game injured list (hamstring). Veteran Shayne Gauthier takes his spot.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell gets the start for Hamilton after new starter Taylor Powell suffered a concussion in last week’s loss and was put on the six-game injured list.

While Mitchell is tops in the league with 2,816 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, he also has a dozen interceptions.

View image in full screen Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot (6) dodges Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Tyrell Ford (30) to run the ball in for the touchdown during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, June 6, 2024. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Bombers cornerback Tyrell Ford has an interception in each of his team’s past two games, giving him four this season. He and teammate Evan Holm have also knocked down six passes apiece.

“I don’t care how many yards he’s thrown for or touchdowns, it doesn’t really matter to me,” Ford said of Mitchell. “But I do care about interceptions, so you know I like to get those when I can.”

Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea said he thinks Hamilton’s defence will be “fired up” under Jones. He doesn’t view the Ticats as easy pickings.

“They’ve put up a ton of yards offensively, it just hasn’t amounted to wins,” O’Shea said. “So they’re not a team you can afford to take lightly. We wouldn’t. Our record is not good, either. I don’t think there’s any danger in that.”

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS (2-8) AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS (4-6)

Friday, Princess Auto Stadium

HOME ADVANTAGE: The last time Hamilton won in Winnipeg was Sept. 27, 2019.

SLOW STARTS: The Ticats are on a three-game run of being held scoreless in the first quarter.

CLOSE CALLS: Prior to Thursday’s league action, 19 games this season have been decided by four or fewer points. Last year, a total of 19 games ended in the same scenario.