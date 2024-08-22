‘Extremely dangerous and illegal’: Video shows e-scooter in fast lane of B.C.’s Hwy 1

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t do this.

That’s the message from RCMP in response to a video posted on social media showing someone riding an e-scooter in the fast lane on a B.C. freeway.

Burnaby RCMP said they got reports of someone riding the scooter eastbound on Highway 1 around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Video posted to social media shows the rider straddling the line between the fast lane and the HOV lane near the Willingdon exit.

The dashcam video then shows the person pulling fully into the fast lane as a vehicle behind them is forced to slow to avoid hitting them.

“It is extremely dangerous and illegal to ride an E-scooter on Highway 1, not just for the rider, but for everyone in the area,” Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj told Global News.

“It is very fortunate that this did not end tragically. We ask anyone that witnesses this type of incident to call police immediately.”

Police attended the area on Wednesday but were unable to find the rider.