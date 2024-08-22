Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Extremely dangerous and illegal’: Video shows e-scooter in fast lane of B.C.’s Hwy 1

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 7:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video captures electric scooter rider on Highway 1 near Burnaby'
Video captures electric scooter rider on Highway 1 near Burnaby
Video taken on Highway 1 near Willingdon in Burnaby shows a scooter riding the white line by the HOV lane with traffic whizzing by.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Don’t do this.

That’s the message from RCMP in response to a video posted on social media showing someone riding an e-scooter in the fast lane on a B.C. freeway.

Burnaby RCMP said they got reports of someone riding the scooter eastbound on Highway 1 around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Video posted to social media shows the rider straddling the line between the fast lane and the HOV lane near the Willingdon exit.

Click to play video: 'Concerns over e-scooters blocking Coquitlam sidewalks'
Concerns over e-scooters blocking Coquitlam sidewalks
Trending Now

The dashcam video then shows the person pulling fully into the fast lane as a vehicle behind them is forced to slow to avoid hitting them.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is extremely dangerous and illegal to ride an E-scooter on Highway 1, not just for the rider, but for everyone in the area,” Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj told Global News.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It is very fortunate that this did not end tragically. We ask anyone that witnesses this type of incident to call police immediately.”

Police attended the area on Wednesday but were unable to find the rider.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices