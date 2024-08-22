Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Calgary police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in missing person case from 2023

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 5:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rural property search related to disappearance of Christopher Stevenson'
Rural property search related to disappearance of Christopher Stevenson
Calgary police now say the search of a rural property northeast of the city is related to the disappearance of Christopher Stevenson. Elissa Carpenter reports. – Sep 20, 2023
Following a year-long investigation, Calgary police have laid a second-degree murder charge in the death of a man who was last seen in August 2023.

At the time, police believed Christopher Stevenson was the victim of foul play and were led to a property in search of evidence related to his disappearance. They also searched a residence in downtown Calgary.

The evidence led investigators to believe Stevenson was murdered in August 2023.

“This has been an extremely complex investigation where several resources were used from across our service, as well as several resources from the RCMP,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit says.

“We now believe we have a good understanding of the events leading up to Christopher’s death and the days following his murder. Our investigators are continuing to move this investigation forward and are determined to hold those involved accountable.”

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe there are others with information regarding Stevenson’s murder and anticipate further charges will be laid in the coming days or weeks. Anyone with information about Stevenson’s death is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Shaun Alexander Folk, 47, of Calgary, has been charged with second-degree murder and will next appear in court on Aug. 28.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

