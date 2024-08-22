Man accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old boy at Brampton, Ont. hospital

Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old boy at a Brampton, Ont., hospital.
Peel Region police say the boy was in a stroller inside the hospital when the man allegedly approached him Sunday afternoon.
They say the man allegedly touched the boy and then went to another area of the hospital, where he allegedly committed an indecent act that was witnessed by adult visitors.
Police say the man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and committing an indecent act in a public place.
They say he’s been held for a bail hearing.
Investigators say they are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the alleged sexual assault.
