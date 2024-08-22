Menu

Crime

Man accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old boy at Brampton, Ont. hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2024 1:00 pm
1 min read
<p>A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old boy at a Brampton, Ont., hospital. </p>. View image in full screen
<p>A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old boy at a Brampton, Ont., hospital. </p>. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old boy at a Brampton, Ont., hospital.

Peel Region police say the boy was in a stroller inside the hospital when the man allegedly approached him Sunday afternoon.

They say the man allegedly touched the boy and then went to another area of the hospital, where he allegedly committed an indecent act that was witnessed by adult visitors.

Police say the man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and committing an indecent act in a public place.

They say he’s been held for a bail hearing.

Investigators say they are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the alleged sexual assault.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

