Plane passenger arrested after forcing open exit door and walking on wing

Travellers at Melbourne Airport were shocked when a passenger onboard a stationary airplane forced open an emergency exit door and walked out onto the plane’s wing on Thursday morning.

The man, who has not been named publicly, opened the exit door without authorization while Jetstar Flight JQ507 was parked at a terminal gate. The flight arrived in Melbourne from Sydney at around 10 a.m. local time, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Officials said the man opened a right-side exit door on the plane, triggering a release of the airplane’s evacuation slide. Rather than using the slide, the man stepped onto the Airbus A320’s wing and slid down the engine to stand on the tarmac.

He was quickly met with ground crew staff members and was detained before police arrived. Australian Federal Police said the man was arrested for aggressive behaviour and breaching aircraft safety protocols. Charges are likely to be laid at a later date.

The man was examined by paramedics at the airport and was brought to hospital for further assessment, police said.

Audrey Varghese, a passenger onboard Flight JQ507, told ABC some passengers screamed when the exit door was opened. She said she and other travellers were “quite terrified” by the incident.

Varghese said after the plane was done taxiing, the passenger “charged” toward the emergency exit row, then “pushed past some people” and “ripped off the emergency exit door.”

After the man exited the plane, Varghese said the flight crew calmed the remaining travellers and ensured no one was injured.

Another passenger onboard Flight JQ507 said the man’s rowdy behaviour began even before he opened the plane’s exit door. A traveller identified only as Madison told Australia’s Nine News television the man was seen vaping throughout the flight, which is not permitted. He also unsuccessfully demanded the air crew provide him with alcohol, she claimed.

Video and photos allegedly from the incident have circulated on social media, including footage of the passenger in confrontation with the Melbourne Airport ground crew.

A spokesperson for the Melbourne Airport praised the speedy response of ground crew members who intercepted the wayward passenger.

“Melbourne Airport is proud of the exceptional response from ground crew, which meant there was no immediate danger to other passengers or airport staff,” the spokesperson said.