Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Plane passenger arrested after forcing open exit door and walking on wing

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 11:14 am
2 min read
A Jetstar plane on the tarmac. View image in full screen
FILE - A man onboard a Jetstar flight from Sydney to Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday was arrested after he opened an exit door and stepped out onto the plane's wing while the Airbus A320 was on the tarmac. James D. Morgan via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Travellers at Melbourne Airport were shocked when a passenger onboard a stationary airplane forced open an emergency exit door and walked out onto the plane’s wing on Thursday morning.

The man, who has not been named publicly, opened the exit door without authorization while Jetstar Flight JQ507 was parked at a terminal gate. The flight arrived in Melbourne from Sydney at around 10 a.m. local time, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Officials said the man opened a right-side exit door on the plane, triggering a release of the airplane’s evacuation slide. Rather than using the slide, the man stepped onto the Airbus A320’s wing and slid down the engine to stand on the tarmac.

He was quickly met with ground crew staff members and was detained before police arrived. Australian Federal Police said the man was arrested for aggressive behaviour and breaching aircraft safety protocols. Charges are likely to be laid at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was examined by paramedics at the airport and was brought to hospital for further assessment, police said.

Audrey Varghese, a passenger onboard Flight JQ507, told ABC some passengers screamed when the exit door was opened. She said she and other travellers were “quite terrified” by the incident.

Varghese said after the plane was done taxiing, the passenger “charged” toward the emergency exit row, then “pushed past some people” and “ripped off the emergency exit door.”

After the man exited the plane, Varghese said the flight crew calmed the remaining travellers and ensured no one was injured.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Another passenger onboard Flight JQ507 said the man’s rowdy behaviour began even before he opened the plane’s exit door. A traveller identified only as Madison told Australia’s Nine News television the man was seen vaping throughout the flight, which is not permitted. He also unsuccessfully demanded the air crew provide him with alcohol, she claimed.

Video and photos allegedly from the incident have circulated on social media, including footage of the passenger in confrontation with the Melbourne Airport ground crew.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the Melbourne Airport praised the speedy response of ground crew members who intercepted the wayward passenger.

“Melbourne Airport is proud of the exceptional response from ground crew, which meant there was no immediate danger to other passengers or airport staff,” the spokesperson said.

Click to play video: '‘A massive jolt’: Boeing 787 plane drops mid-flight, injuring at least 50'
‘A massive jolt’: Boeing 787 plane drops mid-flight, injuring at least 50
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices