‘That’s my dad!’: Tearful Gus Walz steals show as Tim Walz accepts VP nom

Send this page to someone via email

Tim Walz’s 17-year-old son was the unexpected star of Day 3 at the Democratic National Convention after his emotional reaction to his dad’s speech went viral.

“That’s my dad!” Gus Walz yelled with tears streaming down his face, pointing up at his father on stage.

View image in full screen Gus Walz cries as his father Democratic vice-presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The moment came about halfway through Tim’s speech, during which he accepted the vice-presidential nomination. The Minnesota governor spoke about his family and the journey he and his wife Gwen underwent to have their oldest child, who is now 23.

Story continues below advertisement

“It took Gwen and I years, but we had access to fertility treatments. And when our daughter was born, we named her Hope,” he said.

“Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you,” Tim said, prompting Gus to leap to his feet and clap, overcome with emotion.

Gus wept through much of his father’s speech, and when it was over, climbed on stage with his family and wrapped his dad in a tight bear hug, burying his face in his shoulder. The teen’s exuberance stole the show and captured hearts, not just in the crowded United Center full of Democrats, but online too.

View image in full screen After concluding his remarks, Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz is embraced by his son Gus (second from the left) as daughter Hope (left) and wife Gwen Walz (right) look on during the third day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21, 2024. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“Tim Walz’s son just ripped my heart RIGHT OUT OF MY CHEST,” wrote one excited user on X (formerly Twitter).

Story continues below advertisement

“Tim Walz could’ve given a Gettysburg-level oration, and all people would remember is his son tearfully shouting ‘That’s my dad!'” wrote Bill Grueskin, the academic dean of Columbia Journalism School.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tim and his wife Gwen Walz recently shared with People magazine that their son Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder. Having a non-verbal learning disorder doesn’t mean that Gus is non-verbal — it can even mean the opposite. People with non-verbal learning disorders often have little trouble understanding language, but understanding relationships, concepts and patterns may be more challenging.

“Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up,” the Walzes told People. “It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback — it’s his secret power.”

Gus is a high school senior and just got his driver’s licence last fall. It was a “(p)roud dad moment” for Tim, he shared on Instagram.

Story continues below advertisement

Some who watched the touching moment resonated with seeing a neurodivergent teen take centre stage at the DNC.

“I don’t cry easily, but as the dad of a teenage son with autism, ADHD & anxiety issues, watching Tim Walz’s 17-year-old son… just gutted me,” Rick Ellis, an entertainment journalist, wrote in a viral X post.

I don't cry easily, but as the dad of a teenage son with autism, ADHD & anxiety issues, watching Tim Walz's 17-year-old son(who has a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD & anxiety disorder)standing up, crying & pointing to the stage telling everyone "that's my dad" just gutted me pic.twitter.com/9M8uS9gCC8 — Rick Ellis (@aysrick) August 22, 2024

Earlier in Tim’s speech, he said that it was “the honour of my life to accept your nomination for vice-president of the United States.”

The Minnesota governor grew up in small-town America in “a town of 400 people,” he said.

“I had 24 kids in my high school class. And none of them went to Yale,” Tim noted, getting a jab in at his vice-presidential opponent JD Vance, the running mate for Donald Trump. Vance, who attended the prestigious university, has spoken and written at length about small-town values in the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

1:10 DNC 2024: Tim Walz accepts VP nomination in speech at Democratic Convention

“Growing up in a small town like that, you learn how to take care of each other. That family down the road, they may not think like you do, they may not pray like you do, they may not love like you do, but they’re your neighbours. And you look out for them and they look out for you. Everybody belongs,” Tim continued, touching on a key theme at this year’s DNC, unity in diversity.

Talking about protecting reproductive rights, Walz said: “In Minnesota, we respect our neighbours and the personal choices they make. And even if we wouldn’t make those same choices for ourselves, we’ve got a golden rule: ‘Mind your own damn business.'”

In Barack Obama’s speech on the second day of the DNC, the former president had a simple message about Tim: “I love this guy.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Tim is the kind of person who should be in politics. Born in a small town, served his country, taught kids, coached football, he knows who he is,” Obama said. “You can tell those flannel shirts he wears don’t come from some political consultant. They come from his closet, and they have been through some stuff.”

Political commentators have noted Walz’s “everyman” appeal and down-to-earth charm, a welcome foil to Kamala Harris, who began her political career as a high-powered lawyer from California. Walz’s family, and this viral moment from the DNC, may prove to further cement that brand.

— With a file from The Associated Press