Obama roasts Trump, and other highlights from his fiery DNC speech

Barack Obama didn’t hold back during his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

The former president took to the stage at the DNC “feeling fired up” and, indeed, kept that energy up throughout his 35-minute address at the United Center in his hometown of Chicago. Amid glowing endorsements of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and heaps of praise for President Joe Biden, Obama took time to get some shots in at Donald Trump.

“Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama said, referring to the day Trump announced his campaign for president at the Trump Tower in 2015. “It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually gotten worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.”

Obama then took aim at Trump for his love of “childish nicknames” and his affinity for “crazy conspiracy theories.” In a comment that garnered uproarious applause, Obama pointed out Trump’s “weird obsession with crowd sizes,” while holding his hand a few inches apart — which came across more as a joke about anatomy than anything else.

View image in full screen Former U.S. president Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday night. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“It just goes on and on,” he continued. “The other day, I heard someone compare Trump to the neighbour who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day.”

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos,” Obama said. “We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.”

On the other hand, Harris is “not the neighbour running the leaf blower — she’s the neighbour rushing over to help when you need a hand.”

While praising Harris’ policy plans on housing, healthcare and education, Obama spoke about the need for the next president to stand up for the middle class. “And Kamala will be that president,” he said over cheers.

“Yes she can,” he said, repeating the phrase after a person in the crowd yelled it over the sounds of applause. The crowd seized on the moment and began chanting “Yes she can” repeatedly, prompting a chuckle from the former president. The slogan “Yes we can” was used by Obama during his first presidential campaign.

View image in full screen Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks onstage Monday during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Obama also had kind words for Biden, saying one of his “best” decisions was naming him as his vice-president.

Reflecting on Biden’s presidency and the end of his re-election campaign, Obama said: “We needed a leader who was steady, and brought people together and was selfless enough to do the rarest thing there is in politics: putting his own ambition aside for the sake of the country.”

“History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger. And I am proud to call him my president but I am even prouder to call him my friend,” he said as the crowd erupted in a “Thank you, Joe” chant.

View image in full screen U.S. President Joe Biden holds the hand of U.S. Vice-President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris after delivering the keynote address on Monday, the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Turning his attention to Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Obama had a simple message: “I love this guy.”

“Tim is the kind of person who should be in politics. Born in a small town, served his country, taught kids, coached football, he knows who he is,” Obama said. “You can tell those flannel shirts he wears don’t come from some political consultant. They come from his closet, and they have been through some stuff.”

View image in full screen Minnesota Governor and 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz poses for pictures with an attendee on Monday, the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

During his speech, Obama repeatedly pushed the message of freedom and unity, best exemplified during a moment halfway through this speech.

“We believe that true freedom gives each of us the right to make decisions about our own life: how we worship, what our family looks like, how many kids we have, who we marry. And we believe that freedom requires us to recognize that other people have the freedom to make choices that are different than ours. That’s OK,” he said to cheers. “That’s the America that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz believe in.”

As Obama closed out his speech, he returned to that message of unifying the country amidst one of the most divisive periods in U.S. politics.

“As much as any policy or program, I believe that’s what we yearn for — a return to an America where we work together and look out for each other. A restoration of what Lincoln called, on the eve of civil war, ‘our bonds of affection.’ An America that taps what he called ‘the better angels of our nature,'” he said.

“That’s what this election is about.”