Crime

Girl, 12, among those charged in Ontario shooting that left victim, car submerged in river

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Violent Crime and Young People'
Violent Crime and Young People
RELATED: Violent Crime and Young People – Jun 27, 2024
A 17-year-old boy as well as two girls, aged 14 and 12, have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Cambridge, Ont., early Sunday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the trio met a 22-year-old man in his car near Water and Dundas streets at around 2:30 a.m. in Galt near the Grand River.

They got into an altercation and the man was shot. The vehicle then left the road, before it ended up in the river, according to police. The suspects took off, leaving the victim in a partially submerged car.

Police say emergency services soon arrived at the scene. Paramedics took the victim to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they identified the suspects and arrested them on Wednesday morning. Three homes in Kitchener were also searched where officers seized a gun and some ammunition.

A view of the Bridge Street Bridge over the Grand River in KItchener, Ont. View image in full screen
A view of the Bridge Street Bridge over the Grand River in KItchener, Ont. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
The youth, who are all from Kitchener, are facing a number of changes, including robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault as well as other firearm-related charges.

Police say all three remain custody pending a bail hearing.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

