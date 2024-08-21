Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Used for hire’: Ontario teens face 1st-degree murder charges related to tow truck shootings

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 1:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Tow truck turf wars heating up again in GTA?'
Tow truck turf wars heating up again in GTA?
WATCH: Tow truck turf wars heating up again in GTA? – Aug 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say two teens are facing several charges in connection with tow truck-related shootings and violence, including a first-degree murder charge for the death of a 28-year-old man.

The boys, aged 15 and 16 from Oshawa and Stouffville, Ont., were arrested shortly after a man was found near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road on July 6 with gunshot wounds and died in hospital.

They have been charged with first-degree murder in relation to that fatal shooting. Investigators allege the youths were found to be in possession of a Glock handgun.

Police also allege the youths were responsible for 11 other shooting incidents that occurred between June 29 and July 14, the day they were arrested, with eight of these shootings taking place over the Canada Day long weekend. Police allege the pair used three stolen vehicles during that period.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes as Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said the force has taken “a dynamic, Service-wide approach to the troubling rise in gun crime” with 14 per cent of shootings and gun discharges “connected to an ongoing territory dispute involving a small segment of the tow truck industry.”

Click to play video: 'Overnight fires may be linked to Toronto tow truck wars'
Overnight fires may be linked to Toronto tow truck wars

Staff Supt. Joe Matthews told reporters that since the two teens have been arrested, there has been a “significant decrease” in the number of shootings related to the tow truck industry.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He also alleges the teens were “being enticed to do these acts for financial gain.”

“From what we’ve learned, they are just used for hire, not necessarily per side,” Matthews said.

Matthew said since the arrests, there have been two tow truck-related shootings.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police said in total four people have been arrested, three youths and a man in his 30s. They have laid 177 charges in connection with the homicide and 13 tow truck-related shootings as part of Project Beacon, the tow truck task force.

The other two charged, a 17-year-old boy and a 33-year-old, face charges in relation to an incident on May 15 where two tow trucks were parked near Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East.

One suspect opened fire on the parked tow trucks, police said. Investigators allege the suspect responsible was “being paid to commit the shooting by a second person.”

No one was inside of the tow trucks at the time of the shooting and one of the trucks sustained damage, investigators said.

Since Jan. 1 of this year, Toronto police said there have been 43 tow truck-related shootings and discharges in Toronto.

Click to play video: 'Tow truck shooting and arson under investigation in Ontario'
Tow truck shooting and arson under investigation in Ontario
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices