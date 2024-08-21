Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Belleville welcomes Stanley Cup and hometown hero Nick Cousins

By Kaytlyn Poberznick Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 1:31 pm
2 min read
Florida Panther forward Nick Cousins visited his hometown of Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday with the Stanley Cup. View image in full screen
Florida Panther forward Nick Cousins visited his hometown of Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday with the Stanley Cup. Kaytlyn Poberznick/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s not every day that a city the size of Belleville hosts a visit from the Stanley Cup, but that was the case on Tuesday.

The iconic trophy, accompanied by Belleville native and Florida Panther forward Nick Cousins, made its way to a packed Mackay Insurance Arena. Local residents, including those from the surrounding area, began lining up at 8 a.m. in anticipation of seeing the cup, regardless of their allegiance to the Florida Panthers.

“I’m more of a Senators fan,” said one young attendee.

The Stanley Cup drew people of all ages, including Cousins’ niece and nephew, who came out to support their uncle.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I feel so happy for him,” said Amelia, Nick Cousins’ niece. “I think it’s just a great opportunity for him, and I’m grateful that he can have this chance.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cousins’ parents, Anne and Brian Cousins, were aware of their son’s impact on the Belleville community but were overwhelmed by the level of support shown.

“The community support is fantastic for coming to see the Stanley Cup and Nick himself,” Brian Cousins said.

Anne Cousins said she was not surprised by her son’s achievement. “He was one of those kids who was gifted in playing hockey. It took a lot of work, perseverance, and determination to get where he is, and he did that.”

Trending Now

When the final buzzer sounded in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final, both Belleville and the Cousins family knew the trophy was coming home.

“Brian and I looked at each other and said, ‘He did it,’” Anne Cousins recalled.

Brian added, “Our phones blew up after the final buzzer, so it was crazy.”

Nick’s nephew shared his excitement. “In the last 10 seconds when they were digging in the corner, I jumped up from the couch, [yelling] ‘They won it, they won it! they won the cup!’”

And that cup will leave a lasting impression on Belleville and its local hockey community.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices