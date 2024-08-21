Belleville welcomes Stanley Cup and hometown hero Nick Cousins

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not every day that a city the size of Belleville hosts a visit from the Stanley Cup, but that was the case on Tuesday.

The iconic trophy, accompanied by Belleville native and Florida Panther forward Nick Cousins, made its way to a packed Mackay Insurance Arena. Local residents, including those from the surrounding area, began lining up at 8 a.m. in anticipation of seeing the cup, regardless of their allegiance to the Florida Panthers.

“I’m more of a Senators fan,” said one young attendee.

The Stanley Cup drew people of all ages, including Cousins’ niece and nephew, who came out to support their uncle.

“I feel so happy for him,” said Amelia, Nick Cousins’ niece. “I think it’s just a great opportunity for him, and I’m grateful that he can have this chance.”

Cousins’ parents, Anne and Brian Cousins, were aware of their son’s impact on the Belleville community but were overwhelmed by the level of support shown.

“The community support is fantastic for coming to see the Stanley Cup and Nick himself,” Brian Cousins said.

Anne Cousins said she was not surprised by her son’s achievement. “He was one of those kids who was gifted in playing hockey. It took a lot of work, perseverance, and determination to get where he is, and he did that.”

When the final buzzer sounded in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final, both Belleville and the Cousins family knew the trophy was coming home.

“Brian and I looked at each other and said, ‘He did it,’” Anne Cousins recalled.

Brian added, “Our phones blew up after the final buzzer, so it was crazy.”

Nick’s nephew shared his excitement. “In the last 10 seconds when they were digging in the corner, I jumped up from the couch, [yelling] ‘They won it, they won it! they won the cup!’”

And that cup will leave a lasting impression on Belleville and its local hockey community.