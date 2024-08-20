Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

3 charged after assault rifle allegedly found in vehicle fleeing stop: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2024 5:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto Police and Crime Stoppers offer up to $5K reward for auto theft tips'
Toronto Police and Crime Stoppers offer up to $5K reward for auto theft tips
RELATED: Toronto Police and Crime Stoppers offer up to $5K reward for auto theft tips
Toronto police say three people are facing charges after officers allegedly found an assault rifle in a vehicle that tried to flee a traffic stop then crashed into a streetcar.

Police say officers tried to pull over the black Mercedes Benz during a Sunday afternoon traffic stop, but the vehicle took off.

They say the Mercedes then crashed into a streetcar and another vehicle, and four suspects got out and ran away.

Investigators say they found an assault rifle in the Mercedes.

Police say three suspects — an 18-year-old man, 21-year-old man and 17-year-old girl — have been arrested and charged with multiple offences, many of them related to firearms.

Police are still seeking the fourth suspect.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

