Canada’s ambassador to U.S. says Kamala Harris understands countries’ relationship

Canada’s ambassador to the United States says she’s telling Americans about the important relationship between the neighbours as Democrats develop their foreign policy and build unity behind Vice-President Kamala Harris at the party’s national convention.

Kirsten Hillman says she is talking with Democrats about how Canada makes the U.S. more resilient, secure and prosperous.

“The relationship with Canada makes the United States strong,” Hillman said in an interview at the convention on Monday.

Thousands of party faithful and politicians have gathered for the four-day event to build on the excitement around Harris since she ascended to the top of this fall’s election ticket.

Harris made a surprise appearance Monday night to thank Joe Biden before the president made a speech where he reflected on his administration’s legacy and passed the leadership baton to his vice-president.

The first day of the convention saw momentum build behind Harris and supporters say the excitement continued on Tuesday, with former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle scheduled to address the crowd in the evening.

“It’s really striking to see what the convention is now compared to what it might have been when Biden was still in the race,” said Matthew Lebo, a specialist in U.S. politics at Western University in London, Ont.

Democrats say the speeches will compare a hopeful future under Harris with what the party calls Republican nominee Donald Trump’s plan to take America backwards.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will hold a rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday, hoping to shore up supporters in the important battleground state as the race heats up. She is expected to return to Chicago late in the evening.

Hillman is among a handful of Canadians looking to connect with as many lawmakers as possible during the convergence of Democrats this week. Liberal MP John McKay, co-chair of the Canada-U.S. interparliamentary group, was also attending the convention.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said he received an invite to attend and his presence is a product of his efforts over the last few years to “rebuild credibility for the idea of sovereignty.”

“My desire isn’t to tell the Americans that they should support or not support the idea of Quebec sovereignty … I want for the Quebec team to be recognized as a potential partner, ally, responsible and credible,” he said.

Speeches at the event have not offered insight into whether Harris would take a different approach to trade with Canada, but experts have said she’s likely to follow the path forged by Biden.

“The challenge for Canada is, as it always has been, to make sure that Americans know that the policy of job creation in the United States is not enhanced by cutting off effective supply chains with Canada,” Hillman said.

On the contrary, she added, deepening supply chains and bilateral relationships makes both economies more resilient, self-sufficient and effective.

Hillman also attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month where she met with senators, representatives in Congress and members of Trump’s previous administration.

The looming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico trade agreement in 2026 hangs heavy for Canadian observers of the presidential campaign.

During his presidency, Trump forced a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Harris was one of 10 U.S. senators to vote against the revamped trade agreement, saying it didn’t do enough to protect American workers or the environment.

Trump has threatened more tariffs and less aid to Ukraine if he wins a second term in office.

While Biden’s tenure brought some stability to the relationship with Canada, there was also tension over his administration’s Buy American procurement rules.

Softwood lumber and Canada’s digital services tax are key areas of contention for both Republicans and Democrats.

Hillman said Harris and Walz have a specific understanding of the U.S.-Canada relationship.

Walz’s state shares an 885-kilometre border with Canada along Ontario and Manitoba. Beyond extensive trade ties, Hillman said Walz goes to Canada Day celebrations in his state. “He is a great enthusiast when it comes to Canada.”

Harris spent part of her youth living in Montreal. She was also a senator for California, which also has a long-standing economic relationship with Canada.

“She has a high level of understanding of our country and that’s important,” Hillman said. “It doesn’t solve every problem, it never will, but it certainly helps.”

–With files from Émilie Bergeron in Montreal