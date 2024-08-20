Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba First Nations call for alcohol restrictions after violence prompts curfew

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2024 3:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '“We still need long-term help”: Violent crime leads to curfew at Manitoba First Nation'
“We still need long-term help”: Violent crime leads to curfew at Manitoba First Nation
A First Nation in northern Manitoba is calling for more support after ongoing violence forced its leadership to declare a state of emergency over the weekend. Daisy Woelk reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

First Nations chiefs in northern Manitoba are calling for restrictions on alcohol purchases following an uptick in violent crimes, including a series of stabbings in one community over the weekend.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, a group advocating for some northern First Nations, says it’s seen a 40 per cent increase in violent acts in the communities it represents since 2021.

Acting Grand Chief Angela Levasseur says some factors include poverty, addictions and mental health issues.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She is calling on the federal and provincial governments to stop the flow of illicit drugs and alcohol into communities, and for federal dollars to support a First Nations policing service in the North.

The O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation imposed a curfew and declared a state of emergency after two people were wounded in stabbings over the weekend, including one who was taken to hospital in Thompson.

Story continues below advertisement

The community has also set up a checkstop to search for drugs, alcohol and weapons while the curfew is in effect.

Click to play video: 'Violent crime on the rise'
Violent crime on the rise
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices