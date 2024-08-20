Manitoba First Nations call for alcohol restrictions after violence prompts curfew

Send this page to someone via email

First Nations chiefs in northern Manitoba are calling for restrictions on alcohol purchases following an uptick in violent crimes, including a series of stabbings in one community over the weekend.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, a group advocating for some northern First Nations, says it’s seen a 40 per cent increase in violent acts in the communities it represents since 2021.

Acting Grand Chief Angela Levasseur says some factors include poverty, addictions and mental health issues.

She is calling on the federal and provincial governments to stop the flow of illicit drugs and alcohol into communities, and for federal dollars to support a First Nations policing service in the North.

The O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation imposed a curfew and declared a state of emergency after two people were wounded in stabbings over the weekend, including one who was taken to hospital in Thompson.

The community has also set up a checkstop to search for drugs, alcohol and weapons while the curfew is in effect.