“We still need long-term help”: Violent crime leads to curfew at Manitoba First Nation

A rash of violence at a northern Manitoba First Nation has led to the imposition of a curfew for all residents and the declaration of a state of emergency.

The O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation’s curfew — which began Saturday afternoon — is expected be in effect for the next few weeks, under the advice of RCMP and the community nurse.

The move was sparked by multiple stabbing incidents early Saturday morning that police say sent one victim to hospital in Thompson with non-life threatening injuries. Another person is receiving treatment at the community’s nursing station for a stab wound to the hand.

A suspect is in custody, police say.

Chief Shirley Ducharme told Global Winnipeg that while the weekend incident was the catalyst, it’s part of an ongoing string of violent behaviour that has concerned community leaders.

“I got a call just before 1 a.m.,” Ducharme said, “from this nurse in charge, who stated that they needed some help from chief and council due to the number of (violently) assaulted people in our community. They were kind of overwhelmed.

“I’ve noticed with RCMP reports as well as with the nurse’s station, that when there’s money in the community — paydays — we tend to find high rates of increased alcohol and drug consumptions. This is what causes a lot of the violent acts.”

Ducharme said the curfew is a step toward stabilizing the community and trying to combat the violence.

Under the curfew, O-Pipon-Na-Piwin residents under 18 will be under curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. A midnight to 6 a.m. will be applied to adults.

Ducharme said the current rules will be re-examined on Sept. 7 and the community will continue to have check stops and security patrols to make sure it’s being properly enforced.

A similar situation, she said, occurred last spring and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin was successful in de-escalating the violence in the community, but a longer-term solution is needed.

“We still need to reach out for long term help. Healing our people is the main thing because with all that’s going on with the drugs and alcohol and mental health issues, we do need long-term resources, like healing centres.

“There’s still a high need for us having our own wellness centre and so on.”

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) says it supports the decision by O-Pipon-Na-Piwin.

“Acts of violence as a result of the escalation of drugs and alcohol in our First Nations have been rampant in all northern First Nations,” MKO acting grand chief Angela Lavesseur said in a statement.

“MKO believes in the whole of government response plan to address the threat of violence in our First Nations, and we will strive to work with governments to ensure that adequate plans are co-developed with leadership to ensure that our First Nations are safe and secure for our families and communities.”