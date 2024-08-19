Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

“We still need long-term help”: Violent crime leads to curfew at Manitoba First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 3:30 pm
2 min read
O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation in northern Manitoba. View image in full screen
O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation in northern Manitoba. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A rash of violence at a northern Manitoba First Nation has led to the imposition of a curfew for all residents and the declaration of a state of emergency.

The O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation’s curfew — which began Saturday afternoon — is expected be in effect for the next few weeks, under the advice of RCMP and the community nurse.

The move was sparked by multiple stabbing incidents early Saturday morning that police say sent one victim to hospital in Thompson with non-life threatening injuries. Another person is receiving treatment at the community’s nursing station for a stab wound to the hand.

A suspect is in custody, police say.

Chief Shirley Ducharme told Global Winnipeg that while the weekend incident was the catalyst, it’s part of an ongoing string of violent behaviour that has concerned community leaders.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Reducing crime by supporting youth'
Reducing crime by supporting youth

“I got a call just before 1 a.m.,” Ducharme said, “from this nurse in charge, who stated that they needed some help from chief and council due to the number of (violently) assaulted people in our community. They were kind of overwhelmed.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’ve noticed with RCMP reports as well as with the nurse’s station, that when there’s money in the community — paydays — we tend to find high rates of increased alcohol and drug consumptions. This is what causes a lot of the violent acts.”

Ducharme said the curfew is a step toward stabilizing the community and trying to combat the violence.

Under the curfew, O-Pipon-Na-Piwin residents under 18 will be under curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. A midnight to 6 a.m. will be applied to adults.

Story continues below advertisement

Ducharme said the current rules will be re-examined on Sept. 7 and the community will continue to have check stops and security patrols to make sure it’s being properly enforced.

A similar situation, she said, occurred last spring and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin was successful in de-escalating the violence in the community, but a longer-term solution is needed.

Trending Now

We still need to reach out for long term help. Healing our people is the main thing because with all that’s going on with the drugs and alcohol and mental health issues, we do need long-term resources, like healing centres.

“There’s still a high need for us having our own wellness centre and so on.”

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) says it supports the decision by O-Pipon-Na-Piwin.

“Acts of violence as a result of the escalation of drugs and alcohol in our First Nations have been rampant in all northern First Nations,” MKO acting grand chief Angela Lavesseur said in a statement.

“MKO believes in the whole of government response plan to address the threat of violence in our First Nations, and we will strive to work with governments to ensure that adequate plans are co-developed with leadership to ensure that our First Nations are safe and secure for our families and communities.”

Click to play video: 'Violent crime on the rise'
Violent crime on the rise
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices