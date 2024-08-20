Shiloh Jolie officially drops father Brad Pitt’s last name 

Send this page to someone via email

Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been granted her request to legally change her name and officially be known as Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

Though her legal name was previously Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, she filed a petition on her 18th birthday in May to remove her father’s surname.

The announcement was first made in the Los Angeles Times in July, as is practice under California law. Legislation in the state says an adult seeking to change their name must publish their order to show cause documents in a newspaper for four weeks in a row prior to their court date.

Shiloh’s legal hearing to officially drop the “Pitt” surname was held on Monday. Pitt, Angelina and Shiloh have not commented publicly on the name change.

Story continues below advertisement

Shiloh’s lawyer, Peter Levine, earlier told People magazine the 18-year-old decided to change her last name “following painful events.”

Levine did not elaborate, though Shiloh’s name change comes amid a fierce legal battle between her famous parents, with Angelina alleging Pitt was physically and mentally abusive to her and their children. The official reason for Shiloh’s name change has not been publicly disclosed.

Angelina and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

View image in full screen (L-R) Shiloh Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attends the ‘The Eternals’ premiere on Oct. 27, 2021, in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Shiloh is not the only kid among the Jolie-Pitt bunch to publicly drop their father’s surname, though she is the only one to legally change it.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Last year, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt introduced herself as only Zahara Marley Jolie while celebrating her acceptance into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College.

Story continues below advertisement

Vivienne has also seemingly ceased using Pitt’s name publicly and was referred to as simply Vivienne Jolie in her co-producer credit in the playbill for the Broadway musical, The Outsiders. Angelina is also a producer of The Outsiders.

Angelina filed to divorce Pitt in 2016, though the exes have continued to battle it out over the Château Miraval winery they once owned together in the south of France.

Pitt first sued Angelina in 2022 after she sold her share of the winery to a Russian oligarch, rather than to him.

Angelina filed a countersuit, claiming she sold her portion of the winery after negotiations to sell to Pitt broke down. He allegedly insisted that Angelina sign a “nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

Story continues below advertisement

The allegations of abuse stem from a now-infamous 2016 flight on a private jet with their children. The Maleficent actor said a drunken Pitt grabbed her, hurled insults and choked one of their children.

Days after the flight, Angelina filed for divorce. She’s since said Pitt’s abuse began “well before” the 2016 flight. The FBI investigated the alleged plane incident that year but did not bring forward any charges against Pitt.