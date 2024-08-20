Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after dozens of shots fired near north Edmonton spray park

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 2:22 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Man charged after dozens of shots fired near north Edmonton spray park'
Man charged after dozens of shots fired near north Edmonton spray park
WATCH ABOVE: A 24-year-old man has been charged with several offences after police said multiple people fired shots near a north Edmonton spray park earlier this year. As Kendra Slugoski reports, it's not the first time the suspect has been accused of gun violence.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 24-year-old man has been charged with several offences after police said multiple people fired shots near a north Edmonton spray park earlier this year.

Police said 24 shots were fired in the parking lot of a spray park near Florence Hallock School just after 9 p.m. on April 11. The school is located in the area of 164th Avenue and 87th Street.

Officers believe several people arranged a meeting in the parking lot, then a dispute happened and multiple people fired shots. The people fled the area in their vehicles, according to police.

The shots hit several nearby homes but no injuries were reported. Surveillance video from a nearby home captured audio of the shots being fired.

Click to play video: 'Shots ring out near north Edmonton spray park'
Shots ring out near north Edmonton spray park

Police said one vehicle was found burned after the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton police searched a home in south Edmonton on Aug. 14, where officers said they found a loaded handgun, evidence from the shooting and approximately 170 grams of cocaine.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Initial ballistic testing has indicated that the handgun seized from the residence was the one used in the shooting. Investigators are working to identify other suspects involved in the shooting,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Trending Now

The EPS said its firearms investigation unit was created to tackle “this exact type of brazen public violence.”

“FIU continues to investigate this shooting and is asking anyone with information on the other suspects to come forward,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart with the EPS guns and gangs section.

George Ishiekwene, 24, was arrested at the south Edmonton home and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of restricted weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Edmonton police confirm Ishiekwene has been involved in gun violence before. In November 2022, there was a shootout near a school in northeast Edmonton where several shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. At the time, Ishiekwene faced 10 charges related to guns, drugs and breaches.

Anyone with information on the shooting or any of the other suspects is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices