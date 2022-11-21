Menu

Crime

Shootout over drugs in northeast Edmonton; police seek witnesses

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 21, 2022 4:07 pm
An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton on October 2, 2017. Police are looking for video footage of a drug-related shooting in the Hollick Kenyon neighbourhood on Nov. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton on October 2, 2017. Police are looking for video footage of a drug-related shooting in the Hollick Kenyon neighbourhood on Nov. 17, 2022. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Edmonton police are looking for anyone who might have video footage of a shootout that happened on Thursday afternoon near Dr. Donald Massey School in northeast Edmonton.

Police said on Nov. 17 in the area north of 162 Avenue and 51 Street, gunfire erupted as several men fought over a bag in a public courtyard. Several rounds were fired into the street around 2:30 p.m.

Read more: Edmonton police ask for $12M to fund gun and gang plan

One of the men was shot, walked to a nearby convenience store and left the bag with a handgun and cocaine inside. The 23-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who was shot is facing 10 charges related to guns and drugs and two breaches. The other men involved in the shooting left the scene and haven’t been identified.

Police are asking anyone with CCTV, dashcam or cellphone video of the incident to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers.

Read more: Edmonton police lay 80 charges in gang-related weapons arrest

