Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Jon Stewart’s ‘The Daily Show’ finds Canadian home on Slice

By Staff Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 12:18 pm
1 min read
Jon Stewart hosts "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City View image in full screen
Jon Stewart hosts "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Centra
As political discourse reaches an all-time high this fall, Slice brings audiences the most trusted voices in political satire with The Daily Show.

Beginning Monday, September 9 at 11 p.m. ET/PT, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning late-night staple will continue to expand and build on its legacy of American election coverage from its new Canadian home on Slice.

Jon Stewart hosts every Monday night through the 2024 election cycle, while the show’s news team will share hosting duties Tuesdays-Thursdays.

Stewart will also anchor a special one-hour live episode of The Daily Show on Tuesday, September 10 to discuss the second general election presidential debate.

In a contentious race, former president Donald Trump is seeking a second term as he faces current vice president Kamala Harris, who seems to have picked up momentum over the last several weeks.

‘The Daily Show’ and all of Slice’s programming is available to stream on STACKTV.

Global News and Slice are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

