Jon Stewart’s ‘The Daily Show’ finds Canadian home on Slice

As political discourse reaches an all-time high this fall, Slice brings audiences the most trusted voices in political satire with The Daily Show.

Beginning Monday, September 9 at 11 p.m. ET/PT, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning late-night staple will continue to expand and build on its legacy of American election coverage from its new Canadian home on Slice.

Jon Stewart hosts every Monday night through the 2024 election cycle, while the show’s news team will share hosting duties Tuesdays-Thursdays.

Stewart will also anchor a special one-hour live episode of The Daily Show on Tuesday, September 10 to discuss the second general election presidential debate.

In a contentious race, former president Donald Trump is seeking a second term as he faces current vice president Kamala Harris, who seems to have picked up momentum over the last several weeks.

‘The Daily Show’ and all of Slice’s programming is available to stream on STACKTV.

Global News and Slice are both properties of Corus Entertainment.