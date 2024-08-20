Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Superyacht sinking: The 6 missing tourists rescuers are looking for

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 12:04 pm
6 min read
Click to play video: 'Sicily yacht sinking: Search continues for 6 tourists, including tech tycoon Mike Lynch'
Sicily yacht sinking: Search continues for 6 tourists, including tech tycoon Mike Lynch
Survivors of the sunken luxury yacht in Sicily were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. Search and rescue efforts continue to locate six individuals including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Search efforts resumed Tuesday for six people who went missing off the coast of Sicily when the luxury superyacht they were travelling in sank in the early hours of the morning Monday.

Divers in wetsuits and oxygen tanks returned to the site off Porticello, near Palermo, to tag-team in 12-minute underwater search shifts where the luxury sailboat, which was carrying 22 people, went down. Fire rescue crews reported that divers only made it to the bridge during a first search, and were unable to access the below-deck cabins because they were blocked by furniture that had shifted during the violent storm that toppled the vessel.

Fifteen people aboard the boat, named the Bayesian, were rescued, including a mother who reported swimming to safety while holding her one-year-old baby above the waves.

Divers of the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps. of Firefighters, return to Porticello on a small boat, on August 20, 2024. View image in full screen
Divers of the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps. of Firefighters, return to Porticello on a small boat, on Aug. 20, 2024 near Palermo a day after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian sank. Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images

Ten crew members and 12 tourists were onboard when the boat sank.

Story continues below advertisement

One body has been recovered from the scene, The Associated Press reports, and the Italian coast guard confirmed to NBC News that it was the ship’s chef who died. Global Affairs Canada told Global News that it is aware of reports that a Canadian citizen had died, but did not confirm the news and said that due to privacy considerations no further information would be disclosed.

Click to play video: 'At least 1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks luxury yacht off Sicily'
At least 1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks luxury yacht off Sicily

Global News also reached out to the Embassy of Canada in Rome and the Embassy of Italy in Ottawa for more information about the incident and the missing Canadian, but has not received confirmation as of press time.

However, the six missing passengers have been revealed.

Mike Lynch and his daughter, Hannah

Mike Lynch, 59, is one of the U.K.’s best-known tech entrepreneurs and was sailing on the Bayesian with his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah. Reuters reports that Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, owns the Bayesian and was one of the 15 passengers rescued.

Story continues below advertisement

Lynch built the country’s largest software firm, Autonomy, and was referred to as “Britain’s Bill Gates.”

FILE - British tech magnate Mike Lynch walks into federal court in San Francisco, March 26, 2024. View image in full screen
FILE – British tech magnate Mike Lynch walks into federal court in San Francisco, March 26, 2024. Michael Liedtke / The Associated Press

He sold the firm to Hewlett-Packard for US$11 billion in 2011, after which the deal spectacularly unravelled, with the U.S. tech giant accusing him of fraud, resulting in a lengthy trial. Lynch was eventually acquitted by a jury in San Francisco in June.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an extraordinary coincidence, Stephen Chamberlain, Lynch’s co-defendant in the trial, died following a road accident in Britain over the weekend, his lawyer said on Monday.

The other missing passengers on the superyacht were Lynch’s colleagues and their wives.

Rescue boats operate off Porticello, on August 20, 2024 near Palermo a day after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian sank. View image in full screen
Rescue boats operate off Porticello, on Aug. 20, 2024 near Palermo a day after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian sank. Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images

Jonathan and Judy Bloomer

Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy are also among the unaccounted for, confirmed Salvatore Cocina, head of the Italian island’s Civil Protection agency.

Story continues below advertisement

Bloomer is also the chairman of London-listed insurer Hiscox, whose CEO said in a statement Tuesday that the company was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the “tragic news.”

“Our thoughts are with all those affected, in particular our chair, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife Judy, who are among the missing, and with their family as they await further news from this terrible situation,” Aki Hussain wrote.

Reuters reports that Bloomer appeared as a character witness on Lynch’s behalf during his lengthy trial. Lynch appointed Bloomer to Autonomy’s board of directors in 2010, where he served as chairman of the audit committee at the time of the HP deal.

Judy Bloomer was described as “a brilliant champion for women’s health and medical research” by The Eve Appeal, a British cancer charity, in an emailed statement to NBC News.

Story continues below advertisement

Chris and Neda Morvillo

Chris Morvillo, an American lawyer at Clifford Chance, and his wife Neda are also missing. Morvillo was involved in successfully defending the case against Lynch.

A spokesperson for the law firm told CNN that employees at Clifford Chance were “in shock and deeply saddened.”

“Our thoughts are with our partner, Christopher Morvillo, and his wife Neda who are among the missing. Our utmost priority is providing support to the family as well as our colleague Ayla Ronald, who together with her partner, thankfully survived the incident,” the spokesperson added.

Italian emergency services prepare to head toward the area off the Sicilian coast where the search continues for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, who are among six tourists missing after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily. View image in full screen
Italian emergency services prepare to head toward the area off the Sicilian coast where the search continues for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, who are among six tourists missing after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily. Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Trending Now

A harrowing scene

The Bayesian, a 56-metre British-flagged vessel, had been moored about a half-mile off Ponticello when a storm rolled in around 4 a.m. Monday. Civil protection officials said they believed the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, which had passed through the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Storms and heavy rainfall have swept Italy in recent days after weeks of scorching heat.

“The sea surface temperature around Sicily was around 30 degrees Celsius, which is almost three degrees more than normal,” Luca Mercalli, Italian climatologist and president of the country’s meteorological society, told Reuters.

“This creates an enormous source of energy that contributes to these storms.”

Among the survivors was Charlotte Golunski, who said she momentarily lost hold of her one-year-old daughter Sofia in the water, but then managed to hold her up over the waves until a lifeboat inflated and they were both pulled to safety, Italian news agency ANSA reported. The father, identified by local outlet ANSA as James, also survived.

“I immediately hugged her again amid the fury of the waves. I held her tight, close to me, while the sea was stormy,” she said. “Many were screaming. Luckily, the lifeboat inflated, and 11 of us managed to get on it.”

This picture ,on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, shows the UK's vessel Bayesian, left, and the Duch sailboat Sir Robert Baden Powell at anchor off the Sicilian village of Porticello near Palermo, in southern Italy, The Bayesian sunk when a violent sudden storm hit the area. View image in full screen
This picture, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, shows the U.K. vessel Bayesian, left, and the Dutch sailboat Sir Robert Baden Powell at anchor off the Sicilian village of Porticello near Palermo, in southern Italy, The Bayesian sank when a violent sudden storm hit the area. Fabio La Bianca/Baia Santa Nicolicchia via AP

The doctor treating the survivors told the BBC that his patients said the ship “capsized within a few minutes.”

Story continues below advertisement

“They told me they found themselves in an incredible condition, let’s say of physical and psychological upheaval of their lives, and that the boat capsized within a few minutes,” Dr. Domenico Cipolla said.

Rescuers recoup the body of one of the victims of the UK flag vessel Bayesian that sunk early Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, while at anchor off the Sicilian village of Porticello near Palermo, in southern Italy. View image in full screen
Rescuers recoup the body of one of the victims of the U.K.-flagged vessel Bayesian that sank early Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, while at anchor off the Sicilian village of Porticello near Palermo, in southern Italy. Lucio Ganci / The Associated Press

Karsten Borner, the captain of a nearby ship that helped rescue the survivors, told reporters that there was a “strong hurricane gust, and we had to start the engine to keep the ship in an angled position,” according to Reuters.

He added that they had “watched the ship behind us not to touch them and we managed to keep the ship in position.” After the storm was over, he said, “we noticed that the ship behind us was gone.”

“Fifteen people inside. Four people were injured, three heavily injured, and we brought them to our ship,” he said. “Then we communicated with the coast guard, and after some time, the coast guard came and later picked up injured people.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Costa Concordia survivor reflects on the 10th anniversary of marine disaster'
Costa Concordia survivor reflects on the 10th anniversary of marine disaster

The search effort

Because the Bayesian is resting at a depth of 50 metres underwater, divers can only stay in 12-minute shifts.

The rotating search teams, each made up of two specialized cave divers, were working Tuesday to open up other access points to get inside the wreckage. Rescue crews said they assume the six passengers will be found in the below-deck cabins, given the time of the shipwreck, but that they have not managed to verify their presence there through portholes.

The statement referred to the six as “missing.” Fire rescue officials have said the six will be considered missing until they are located in the wreckage.

— With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices