Crime

Saskatoon residents question police use of force during Show and Shine arrest

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Confrontational’ cruise weekend in Saskatoon: Saskatoon Police'
‘Confrontational’ cruise weekend in Saskatoon: Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon residents are questioning the amount of force used in a police takedown from Saturday’s Show and Shine car show. As Mackenzie Mazankowski reports, witnesses and those on social media have been quick to criticize how police handled it -- suggesting the response was heavy-handed.
Saskatoon residents are questioning the amount of force used in a police takedown from Saturday’s Show and Shine car show.

Videos from the takedown are spreading fast on social media.

Witnesses and those on social media have been quick to criticize how police handled it and to suggest the response was heavy-handed.

Saskatoon police Chief Cameron McBride says he’s still waiting to see video and a full report and is urging people not to jump to conclusions.

“It doesn’t show what led up to it, and it may not show what happened after. Every circumstance has a very full explanation. And at this point, I don’t have the full story, and I don’t think the community does either,” McBride said.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on Eighth street after air support noticed stunting.

Police say officers were surrounded by a large crowd during the stop. When they tried breaking up the crowd, police say a 17-year-old boy spat on an officer while another male attempted to knock equipment out of an officer’s hand.

Police say the male attempted to flee but officers managed to arrest both individuals. Both are facing charges for obstruction and assaulting an officer.

“It has become a recurring issue for us during the Show and Shine weekend — so much so that we’ve brought additional staff up from Regina to assist with traffic control,” McBride said. “It has become a concern with regard to racing and just generally unsafe behaviour.”

Police gave out more than 80 tickets, over 70 warnings, four suspensions, impounded two vehicles and made four arrests during Show and Shine.

Chief McBride said he will look into what he calls the “confrontational environment” ahead of next year’s event.

