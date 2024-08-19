SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Southern B.C. wildfire risk eases amid cooler, wetter weather

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2024 3:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire update: Arrival of cooler weather helps fire crews'
B.C. wildfire update: Arrival of cooler weather helps fire crews
While the arrival of cooler weather is helping crews keep on top of the new wildfires, but a staggering number of lightning strikes and gusty winds mean the wildfire danger is still high. Catherine Urquhart reports.
British Columbia’s wildfire service says southern parts of the province are benefiting from rain and cooler weather, a reprieve for the southeast in particular.

But the latest bulletin from the service says there’s a drying trend in the north and unfavourable winds may fan increased fire behaviour, especially in the northwest.

About 370 wildfires are active across B.C., with 34 per cent burning out of control, down from about 40 per cent in recent days.

Five blazes are considered “wildfires of note,” meaning they are highly visible or pose a threat to public safety or infrastructure, though the BC Wildfire Service says three are classified as “being held” within their current or predetermined perimeters.

Click to play video: 'Changing weather could impact wildfire situation in central B.C.'
Changing weather could impact wildfire situation in central B.C.
The Yukon government, meanwhile, says a wildfire is threatening a wilderness lodge and cabins on the shores of a lake that’s only accessible by air.

A statement from the territory says the Snag Lake wildfire is visible from the Alaska Highway near the White River in southwestern Yukon.

It says smoky conditions prevented officials from flying over, but satellite images showed fire activity about one kilometre from the southwest edge of Wellesley Lake.

The government says it’s been in contact with the owners of the Kluane Wilderness Lodge where nine staff and guests were staying, and there is no one present at other cabins around the lake.

 

