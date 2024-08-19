Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Jasper wildfire: Officials provide update after first weekend of re-entry

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH ABOVE: Officials provide an update on the Jasper wildfire situation at 10 a.m. MT Monday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The mayor of Jasper and several other emergency officials will provide an update on the Jasper wildfire situation on Monday morning.

A media availability is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The update comes after the town of Jasper re-opened to residents on Friday. Over the weekend, more than 800 people visited the re-entry support centre at Commemoration Park.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Over the weekend, the wildfire status was downgraded from out-of-control to being held. Jasper is expected to receive some rain in the coming days, which will help firefighters access new areas to put out hot spots.

Jasper National Park was evacuated on July 22 and the fire moved into the town two days later. The wildfire destroyed about a third of the town’s buildings.

The wildfire is about 33,000 hectares in size.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices