Jasper wildfire: Officials provide update after first weekend of re-entry

The mayor of Jasper and several other emergency officials will provide an update on the Jasper wildfire situation on Monday morning.

A media availability is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The update comes after the town of Jasper re-opened to residents on Friday. Over the weekend, more than 800 people visited the re-entry support centre at Commemoration Park.

Over the weekend, the wildfire status was downgraded from out-of-control to being held. Jasper is expected to receive some rain in the coming days, which will help firefighters access new areas to put out hot spots.

Jasper National Park was evacuated on July 22 and the fire moved into the town two days later. The wildfire destroyed about a third of the town’s buildings.

The wildfire is about 33,000 hectares in size.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.