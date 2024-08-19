Menu

Crime

Calgary police shoot liquor store robbery suspect, ASIRT investigates

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 8:31 am
1 min read
ASIRT investigates after Calgary police shoot a liquor store robbery suspect in the Montgomery neighbourhood Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. View image in full screen
ASIRT investigates after Calgary police shoot a liquor store robbery suspect in the Montgomery neighbourhood Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. Global News
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate a police shooting in northwest Calgary on Sunday.

The incident started when police were called about an attempted robbery at an Ace Liquor along 16th Avenue Northwest in the Montgomery neighbourhood.

Police said a male suspect was found in Montgomery Town Square.

“The suspect was holding a weapon and did not comply with officer demands to drop the weapon,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release Sunday.

Police said one officer shot the suspect. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The CPS said none of its members were injured.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

