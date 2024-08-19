Calgary police shoot liquor store robbery suspect, ASIRT investigates

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate a police shooting in northwest Calgary on Sunday.

The incident started when police were called about an attempted robbery at an Ace Liquor along 16th Avenue Northwest in the Montgomery neighbourhood.

Police said a male suspect was found in Montgomery Town Square.

“The suspect was holding a weapon and did not comply with officer demands to drop the weapon,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release Sunday.

Police said one officer shot the suspect. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The CPS said none of its members were injured.