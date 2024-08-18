Three stolen vehicles recovered in Salmon Arm, RCMP unable to lay charges

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Salmon Arm, B.C., recently recovered three stolen vehicles from a residence in Blind Bay.

On Aug. 15, RCMP received an anonymous tip that the stolen vehicles were at a known problem residence. After entering the property, police recovered a five-tonne flat-deck truck, a dune buggy-style vehicle, and a black Jeep.

According to a press release, three men were initially detained and identified but later released without charges.

“Anonymous tips can be helpful to police; however, they can also make it difficult to pursue criminal charges,” said Const. Andrew Hodges.

“This can also create confusion for police if the information provided is limited, unclear, or incorrect. We encourage anyone with tips about criminal offences to provide their contact information, if the incident leads to criminal charges.”

The property owner was not home during the recovery efforts. But there was no evidence to support possession of stolen property charges against anyone.

