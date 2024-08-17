Menu

Crime

Sicamous, B.C., man facing murder charge after year-long homicide investigation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 17, 2024 2:06 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File/Global News
A Shuswap man is facing a charge of second-degree murder following a year-long homicide investigation by police.

B.C. RCMP announced on Saturday that the BC Prosecution Service approved the charge against Danny Anthony Sirvio, 57, of Sicamous in relation to the death of his uncle, Wayne Sirvio.

Police say the body of Wayne Sirvio was found on a rural property on Aug. 5, 2023, three days after a missing person report was filed and a search warrant was executed.

RCMP also said that during the early stages of the investigation, “information came to light that the disappearance was the result of foul play.” The Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and executed the search warrant at the rural property.

Police did not release the victim’s name one year ago, but did identify him in Saturday’s announcement.

“This homicide investigation was the first of three homicides that occurred over the last year in Sicamous and the second to result in charges,” police said.

They also added that it was a targeted incident with no threat to the community.

“The successful resolution to this investigation can only be attributed to the effective coordination between multiple RCMP units, including Sicamous RCMP, Salmon Arm RCMP, Chilliwack RCMP, Forensic Identification Services and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said.

“We hope that the arrest and charge of Danny Sirvio brings a sense of relief to the community of Sicamous and the surrounding area.”

