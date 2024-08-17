Doug Ford increases size of Ontario cabinet again in latest reshuffle

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has bolstered the size of his cabinet to 37 ministers and associate ministers following a mini-summer reshuffle, breaking his own record for the province’s largest cabinet.

On Friday, Ford was forced to move around his top team when Todd Smith stood down as minister of education barely two months after taking the job.

Jill Dunlop, who had been in charge of colleges and universities, was moved into education the same day, with her vacant portfolio taken over by junior cabinet minister Nolan Quinn. Quinn had been associate minister of forestry and was replaced by Kevin Holland, who did not previously have a cabinet post.

As part of the same shuffle, Graham McGregor — previously parliamentary assistant to the solicitor general — was also elevated to the top table as associate minister for auto theft and bail reform.

The changes mean Ford now presides over the largest cabinet in history, breaking his own previous record of 36 ministers and associate ministers. The new top table is almost double the size of the premier’s 2018 cabinet of 20 people.

“With these changes, our government remains focused on rebuilding Ontario’s economy and protecting public safety as we deliver better jobs and bigger paycheques for workers in every part of the province,” Ford said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to recognize Jill, Nolan, Kevin and Graham for their leadership and know they will each work tirelessly to serve the people of Ontario.”

Ford’s critics were less than impressed — accusing the premier of helping his party ahead of the province.

“The largest cabinet in our province’s history just got even larger — benefiting everyone but the people of Ontario,” Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said.

“Right before schools open, the Minister of Education jumps ship as Doug Ford invents a new job to hand yet another hefty raise to one of his MPPs. You deserve a government that serves the people’s interest, not theirs.”

While each MPP receives a base salary of $116,550, additional responsibilities come with more money. The top-ups range from $16,000 to $50,000 depending on the position.

The premier earns an annual salary of $208,974, while cabinet ministers are paid $165,850.65. Associate ministers earn $138,927.60 — a little more than the $133,216.65 paid to parliamentary assistants.

Ford also has upwards of 30 parliamentary assistants — with McGregor bumped up from his previous PA role to an associate minister.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said the increased size of cabinet reflected poorly on the premier.

“Once again, Doug Ford is giving another one of his close friends a pay raise as he dismantles your health-care system and defunds your children’s classrooms,” she said in a statement.

Many around Queen’s Park increasingly believe the province is heading for an early election, with Ford refusing to rule out the possibility during an event at the end of May — or since.

Opposition parties have begun nominating candidates, while the Progressive Conservatives have continued a wave of attack ads framing Crombie, who won the Liberal leadership last year.

The PCs ran their 2018 campaign focusing on fiscal responsibility, pivoting to massive infrastructure projects and new housing for the 2022 campaign.

But, six years after he campaigned against “reckless spending,” Ford has faced scrutiny over how he has spent public money.

Annual salary reports released earlier in the year showed Ford presides over the most expensive premier’s office in Ontario’s history.

During 2019, the premier’s first full year in office, 20 staff in his office were included on the sunshine list — a public database that includes every taxpayer-funded employee earning more than $100,000 per year. In total, those earning more than $100,000 were paid $2.9 million that year.

By 2023, the number of premier’s office employees on the sunshine list more than doubled to 48, with a combined compensation of $6.9 million. The figure eclipsed both what Ford spent on his office when he was first elected and the cost of former Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne.

The premier’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Global News ahead of publication.