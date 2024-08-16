Toronto fire says downtown building evacuated, at risk of collapse

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services say a two-storey downtown building has been evacuated and is at risk of collapsing due to a compromised roof.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop says around 10 a.m., fire services responded to a report of a structural collapse at Dundas Street West near Kensington Market, following an emergency call from construction crews working in the area.

The building includes a convenience store and a salon and parts of it are leaning toward the street, with visible damage to the roof and front facade.

Jessop says they conducted a search of all the adjoining buildings, evacuated all occupants and confirmed there are no injuries reported.

He says crews are working to disconnect hydro and gas lines, and are assessing how the building can be brought down “in a controlled manner” if it does not come down on its own.

He says residents can expect traffic and delays in the area as the street remains closed.